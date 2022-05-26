Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the German Chancellor claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will only consider negotiating peace talks in case his troops fail to break Ukraine's defences. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Olaf Scholz further claimed that Russia will not will the ongoing war, and any peace agreement should not be based on Russian President Putin's whims. "There will be no dictated peace. Ukraine will not accept this and neither will we," Scholz stated, as per The Independent.

The German Chancellor also cautioned that Europe and the international community are at a crossroads, claiming that "the world has changed since the onset of the war in Ukraine." He went on to say that not only Ukraine but also the system of international collaboration built after two world wars is in jeopardy. Furthermore, Scholz stated that the war was a "thunderbolt," but the possibility of Russia capturing Ukraine now appears less plausible than it did at the start of the invasion.

Russia has failed to achieve its military goals so far: Scholz

According to the German Chancellor, Russia has failed to achieve its military goals so far, but it has succeeded in uniting the world community and also accelerated Ukraine's plan to join the European Union (EU). "We cannot let Putin win this war, and I firmly believe he will not win it," Scholz noted. Earlier in May, the German Chancellor stated that the European Union must prepare for the post-war rebuilding of Ukraine by establishing a solidarity fund to assist cover the billions of euros that will be required.

Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for "maximum" sanctions against Russia for its unjustified invasion. Addressing the World Economic Forum virtually on May 22, Zelenskyy claimed that additional sanctions are needed to deter Russia's aggression, such as an oil embargo, blocking all Russian banks, and the complete cessation of commerce with Moscow. He also called for the total pullout of Western corporations from Russia to prevent them from financing the country's war. Furthermore, the embattled President claimed that Ukraine requires at least $5 billion each month at this tough time, the AP reported.

Image: AP