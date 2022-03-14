While Russian forces continue to escalate their military activities in Ukraine causing a lot of destruction, writer Stephen King penned a thought-provoking post. According to the writer, it is important for the people of Russia to break down the wall of disinformation in the nation so that the people understand what is happening.

The Russian invasion of the erstwhile Soviet state has entered its third week now. On Sunday, United Nations reported that nearly 600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian bombardments and armed attacks. Now, the writer has taken to Twitter and penned a post where he informed about destroying the unnecessary walls of disinformation in Russia.

Stephen King pens note on Russian invasion in Ukraine

“This is Putin’s war. Women and children are dying at his hands. It is vital that the Russian people understand what is happening. It is vital to break down the wall of disinformation,” he said, linking to the #PutinLies (“Putin Lies”) Twitter page. Showing his support to the people of Ukraine and their miseries, the American writer wrote, " Ukraine now. Ukraine forever." The war with Russian invaders has been going on in Ukraine since February 24.

The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area. Since then, Russian troops have been shelling and destroying infrastructure, conducting massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and towns using artillery and ballistic missiles.

Amid the growing tensions between the two powerful nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been repeatedly urging NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his nation. On Sunday, he also said that Moscow would begin a war without preventive sanctions. Regarding efforts to arrange a meeting between his Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian President said that this a “hard path, but this path is needed”

