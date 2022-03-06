Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in cities including Santiago, Vancouver Paris and New York in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia’s invasion. Citing interior ministry estimates, The Guardian reported that around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France. Hundreds also turned out in London, including Ukrainians whose families were forced to flee Russian bombs.

Several thousand people gathered in New York’s Times Square as well and they carried sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, and signs calling to 'Stop Russian terrorism'. Moreover, hundreds also gathered outside the White House in Washington to demand a Nato no-fly zone and military assistance for Ukraine. In Santiago, Chile, an anti-war protest broke out in front of the Russian embassy, the media outlet reported.