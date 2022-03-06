Quick links:
A Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster delivered critical military equipment and medical supplies to Ukraine, according to The Guardian. The delivery follows Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that the country will provide defensive military assistance.
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, air raid sirens were heard in Poltava.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in total, the loss of aviation equipment of the Russian occupation forces amount to 88 planes and helicopters.
"The opponent tries not to lose its offensive potential but, in the situation, has major losses in arms, equipment and personnel. At the expense of the opposition of the entire Ukrainian people, the opponent is demoralized," the statement read.
Russian troops are dropping bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv for fortifications and military-industrial facilities, said Vyacheslav Chaus, chairman of the Chernihiv regional military administration.
❗️#Russian troops are dropping bombs on residential areas of #Chernihiv for fortifications and military-industrial facilities.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022
This was said by Vyacheslav Chaus, chairman of the Chernihiv regional military administration. pic.twitter.com/24K8ddM19D
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in cities including Santiago, Vancouver Paris and New York in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia’s invasion. Citing interior ministry estimates, The Guardian reported that around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France. Hundreds also turned out in London, including Ukrainians whose families were forced to flee Russian bombs.
Several thousand people gathered in New York’s Times Square as well and they carried sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, and signs calling to 'Stop Russian terrorism'. Moreover, hundreds also gathered outside the White House in Washington to demand a Nato no-fly zone and military assistance for Ukraine. In Santiago, Chile, an anti-war protest broke out in front of the Russian embassy, the media outlet reported.
In Kharkiv, local media outlets report that airstrikes were carried out in the city, resulting in several buildings catching fire.
In all corners of the globe, including in Russia itself, people are calling for the end of Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine. The blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag is being flown around the world as people and governments assert they are #UnitedWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/QT8Wm04zja— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 6, 2022
Ukraine’s nuclear regulator Energoatom briefed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it has been able to maintain contact with staff at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant where two out of six reactors are now operating, a day after Russian forces took control of the site in the country’s southeast, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said. He told IAEA that radiation levels remain normal at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
3,000 US volunteers have responded to Ukraine’s call for people to serve in an international battalion that will help resist Russia’s invasion, a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington told VOA. Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said those interested in fighting against Moscow could apply by going to their Ukrainian embassy.
Adobe has stopped selling its services in Russia. According to a blog post, the company said that it is complying with the government sanctions being imposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom to ensure Adobe’s products and services are not being used by prohibited entities. Additionally, Adobe is terminating access to Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud to Russian government-controlled media outlets.
"Effective immediately, Adobe will halt all new sales of Adobe products and services in Russia," the statement read.
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed restricting the export of artificial sapphires used in the manufacture of iPhone. It is to note that Monocrystal accounts for about 40% of the world supply of artificial sapphires, according to NEXTA.
Puma company announced the cessation of shipments to Russia and the suspension of its stores.
The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine. Kyiv, on the other hand, pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons. Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over a failed ceasefire plan that would have let civilians flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Another round of talks has been tentatively planned for Monday as Ukrainians who could escape spilt into neighbouring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.
According to a US-based think tank and policy research organisation, Russian forces in Ukraine may have entered a possibly brief operational pause as they prepare to resume operations against Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, and possibly Odesa in the next 24-48 hours.
#Russian forces in #Ukraine may have entered a possibly brief operational pause as they prepare to resume operations against #Kyiv, #Kharkiv, #Mykolayiv, and possibly #Odesa in the next 24-48 hours. Read the latest from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats:https://t.co/5neCMG8col pic.twitter.com/xGBXtwtJm2— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) March 5, 2022
Following German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Berlin, the German government stated that the two leaders agreed to stay in close contact and that "a common goal remains to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible."
"We will work on that with all our might," the statement added.
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine and later spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany, an Israeli official said.
Prime Minister of Israel @naftalibennett called me after his meeting with Vladimir Putin. We continue dialogue.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022
An Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrived at the Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania.
Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrives at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania. pic.twitter.com/CZAXHIuGcF— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the people of the breakaway regions in Donbass. Taking to Facebook, Zelenskyy called on the people of Donbass to fight for their rights and freedom and urged them to protect themselves from Russia.
"To everyone who can hear us, whose memory hasn't been erased by propaganda, whose eyes weren't shut by fear, whose soul wasn't disfigured by cynicism — Fight!" he said. "Fight for your rights! For your freedom, for Ukraine! Together with Kherson, together with Berdyansk, together with Kyiv and all the rest of Ukrainian cities that value life and are not afraid of anything."
The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said countries with close economic ties to Russia are at risk for shortages and supply disruptions. "The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy," the IMF said.
"Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses," the IMF added. "Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating."
Ukraine will create full-fledged camps for Russian POWs, said Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office. According to NEXTA, such a decision was caused by a large number of Russian soldiers who were taken prisoner of war.
One of the world's most popular gaming platforms Epic Games has said that they are suspending all commercial relations with Russia, but do not plan to block access to the games.
Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open.— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 5, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described sanctions imposed by Western nations over his invasion of Ukraine as "akin to a declaration of war". "But thank God it has not come to that," he added. Speaking to a group of women flight attendants at an Aeroflot training centre near Moscow, Putin warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be seen as participation in the armed conflict.
Poland may provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft and receive F-16 fighters in exchange from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the U.S. administration.
Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended all flights to Russia. The Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways has also refused to fly to Russian cities amid the ongoing war.
❗️#Azerbaijan Airlines suspends all flights to #Russia, the Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways also refuses to fly to #Russian cities— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022
Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday. According to AP, Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. Visa, on the other hand, said it's working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
A special flight, carrying 183 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Budapest on Sunday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav received the passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students, as per ANI.
Delhi | A special flight, carrying 183 Indian nationals from #Ukraine, arrives in the national capital from Budapest in Hungary#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/bpCd0uWBlf— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden "highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its Allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine," in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the White House said.
“President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to US President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for the former Soviet nation and the continuation of sanctions against Moscow. "As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. The call lasted for about 30 minutes.
As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022
Russian troops seized control of a Ukrainian military base near Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
"Russian servicemen took control of a Ukrainian armed forces’ military base near the village of Radensk in the Kherson Region," the ministry said. "The Ukrainian military left their positions in a hurry, leaving the base with equipment, weapons and ammunition."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and said Kyiv will receive additional Starlink antennas to assist destroyed cities without internet access. “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelensky said in a tweet early Sunday. "Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities."
Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022