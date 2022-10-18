Three Children Killed As Death Toll Reaches 13 In Yeysk After Russian Military Plane Crash

At least 13 people, including three children, have died and 19 people have been injured after a Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in Yeysk on Monday, 17 October, TASS reported citing a source in the press service of the Emergencies Ministry. A nine-storey apartment building was set on fire after the Russian warplane Su-34 bomber crashed after one of its engines caught fire in the port city of Yeysk. The death toll in Yeysk has increased during the rescue work at the site.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's representative revealed that rescuers have completed the debris removal work. According to the representative, 10 dead bodies were recovered during the rescue activities which has taken the total number of deaths to 13 people, including three children and 19 others who have been injured, as per the TASS report. The source further said that the lives of 68 people have been saved during rescue efforts and more than 360 people were evacuated from the site. Krasnodar region Deputy Governor Anna Menkova said that three of the four victims died when they jumped from the upper floors of the building to escape the blaze, AP reported citing RIA Novosti. After few hours after the crash, Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratiev announced that the emergency services have extinguished the fire at the site.

The Russian military plane crashed after one of its engines caught fire while it was on a training mission, the country's Defence Ministry has said. The visuals from the site show flames and thick smoke rising from the building. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that both crew members ejected the plane safely. It further said that a Russian military plane crashed into a residential area which resulted in a fire due to the explosion of fuel, according to AP. Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed the officials to provide necessary aid to all those affected by the plane crash. Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko and Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov briefed Putin about the situation in Yeysk. Veniamin Kondratiev in a Telegram post said that a state of emergency was declared at the site of the crash. He further said that 17 apartments were preliminarily damaged after a military plane crashed in Yeysk. He announced financial assistance for the families of the victims.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP