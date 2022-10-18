Apartment Building In Flames After Russian Military Aircraft Crashes In Yeysk; WATCH

A military aircraft crashed in a residential area of Russia's town of Yeysk, leaving at least four people dead and injuring 25 others, according to AP. A nine-storey apartment building was set on fire after the Russian warplane Su-34 bomber crashed in the port city of Yeysk. The visuals that have emerged on social media show flames and thick smoke rising from the apartment building while the traffic moves on the road. In order to escape the blaze, people jumped from the upper floors of an apartment building.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratiev in a Telegram post said that emergency services reached the spot to extinguish the fire. Russian Defence Ministry in a statement said that a Su-34 bomber crashed after one of its engines caught fire while it was on a training mission. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that both crew members ejected the plane safely. It further said that a Russian military plane crashed into a residential area which resulted in a fire as tons of fuel exploded. The authorities have said that at least four people have been killed and 25 others have been injured, including eight people in serious condition. In addition, six people were missing after the military aircraft crashed in the residential area of Yeysk. Krasnodar region Deputy Governor Anna Menkova said that three of the four victims died when they jumped from the upper floors of the building to escape the blaze, AP reported citing RIA Novosti.

250 people evacuated after a military plane crashed in Yeysk

In a Telegram post, Veniamin Kondratiev said that 17 apartments were preliminarily damaged after a military plane crashed in Yeysk. He announced that the authorities have started to establish a help point for the residents of the building. 250 people have been evacuated and taken to temporary accommodations. As per the news report, the authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals. Several hours after the crash, Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services have been able to contain the fire. He further said that the evacuation of people living in adjacent buildings was not required. Kondratiev has announced financial assistance for the families of the victims. He stated that the rescuers continue to work at the site of the emergency.

