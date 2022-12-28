Top Putin Aide Visits Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant As Russia Intensifies Attacks On Kherson

A senior Kremlin aide to President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Kiriyenko, has visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed, according to a Russian-appointed local official. Kiriyenko, who is responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and was formerly the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation, discussed the safety of the plant with local officials, as per a report from The Independent. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is located approximately 300 miles from the site of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. According to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed local official, Putin aide Kiriyenko checked the safety of the facility and the working conditions of employees at the plant during his visit.

Meanwhile, France's defense minister, Sebastien Lecornu, visited Kyiv to discuss additional military support for Ukraine and reiterated France's ongoing support while efforts are being made to reach a negotiated end to the conflict with Russia. Lecornu had previously visited Poland, where he announced the sale of two French-made military satellites to Poland. During his visit to Kyiv, Sebastien Lecornu, France's defense minister, paid tribute to Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives while defending their country against Russia's invasion by laying a wreath at a monument honoring heroes. He also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and army officials. While France has not been as vocal as the United States and Britain about its military support for Ukraine, it has provided a steady supply of weapons to Ukraine since the start of the conflict in February.

Civlians are fleeing Kherson

Russia is carrying out strikes on Kherson. Elena and her three daughters are among a large group of people who have fled Kherson due to increased bombing by the Russian military, as per a report by BBC news. On Tuesday, a hospital maternity ward was shelled, causing further fear among the population. The Ukrainian government facilitated the evacuation of some people, while others are leaving on their own. Iryna Antonenko, who was reprtedly in tears when speaking to the BBC reporter, said that she could no longer handle the intensity of the shelling and planned to travel to a city in central Ukraine where she has family. The city of Kherson was taken by Russian forces at the beginning of the conflict, but was later liberated in November when Russians withdrew from the city. Russia withdrawal was followed by celebrations in Kherson. Russians withdrew to the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, which is the location from where they are targetting Kherson.