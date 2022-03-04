As The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recently informed everyone that they have disqualified entries funded by the Russian Government for Emmys 2022, the organisers of the Toronto Film Festival also issued a statement announcing a Russian boycott while expressing harmony with the people of Ukraine.

The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 is set to arrive in September 2022 for its 47th edition where they will be featuring some of the "biggest names in film, and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film."

Toronto International Film Festival 2022 partially boycotts Russia

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the TIFF organizers recently released a statement announcing that amidst the Russian boycotts by numerous film festivals, they have decided to continue to include films from independent Russian filmmakers in our programming at the Toronto International Film Festival and year-round at TIFF Bell Lightbox. Stating a clarification further, they added that instead, they will suspend participation by film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state, as well as Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations.

“As an arts organization dedicated to transforming the way people see the world through film, we support artists and their freedom of expression. TIFF will continue to include films from independent Russian filmmakers in our programming at the Toronto International Film Festival and year-round at TIFF Bell Lightbox. TIFF will suspend participation by film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state, as well as Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations related to our festival."

Additionally, they also assured that TIFF stands against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the declaration of war this signifies while hoping for a swift return to peace and stability in the region. They extended their support to the people of Ukraine by stating-

“TIFF stands against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the declaration of war this signifies. We hope for a swift return to peace and stability in the region, and we extend our support to the people of Ukraine and those within Russia who stand against these attacks."

Elsewhere, Cannes, Glasgow and Stockholm Film Festivals, Disney, Sony, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures and others recently announced the boycott of Russian films.

Image: AP