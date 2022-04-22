UK Claims Russia Wants To Contain Resistance In Mariupol By Blocking Azovstal Steel Plant

As the brutal war in Ukraine continues to escalate, the United Kingdom's Defence Ministry has released its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the UK Defence Ministry stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant likely indicates a desire to contain Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and free up Russian forces to be deployed elsewhere in eastern Ukraine. "A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness," the ministry claimed.

According to the latest intelligence update, heavy shelling and fighting continue in the eastern Donbass as Russia aims to advance further towards settlements including Krasnyy Lyman, Buhayikva, Barvinkove, Lyman and Popasna as part of their plans for the region. Despite their renewed focus, Russia continues to incur losses sustained earlier in the battle, the Britain Defence Ministry claimed. "In order to try and reconstitute their depleted forces, they have resorted to transiting inoperable equipment back to Russia for repair," the ministry added.

UK vows to continue providing support to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the UK government said in a statement that the country along with its international allies is united in its support for Ukraine. The UK government is assisting Ukraine with a wide range of economic, humanitarian, and defensive military aid, as well as putting new sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the statement read. Recently, many EU leaders have visited Ukraine, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Baltic leaders, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and extended their support.

UK government imposes fresh sanctions on Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Kingdom continues to impose sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, the new sanctions have been announced by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. The UK government has declared a restriction on the import of silver, wood products, and high-end products from Russia, including caviar, as part of the latest sanctions. Furthermore, the British government announced a 35% tariff rise on around £130 million worth of Russian and Belarussian commodities, including diamonds and rubber.

Image: AP