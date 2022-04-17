UK PM Boris Johnson Speaks In Ukrainian Language During His Easter Greetings

On the merry occasion of Easter, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has delivered a section of his Easter message in the Ukrainian language on Sunday. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the British Prime Minister has conveyed his message to the Christians of Ukraine. In a video message, Boris’s Easter greeting is mostly in English, however, he said, “Be strong and have courage in your heart, all you who trust in the Lord,” in Ukrainian language.

Джонсон у великодньому привітанні заговорив українською https://t.co/YTMPgkt5zM pic.twitter.com/l5w3TbgcsW — European Pravda (@EuropeanPravda) April 17, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Boris Johnson said, “Wishing Christians around the world a happy and blessed Easter, including the Christians of Ukraine – whether you are marking Easter today or later this month.” He further added, “May the risen Christ’s message of hope bring you strength.”

Furthermore, as per the video, Johnson stated that for the people of Ukraine, Christ's message of hope, the victory of life over death, as well as the triumph of good over evil will respond more this year than ever before, European Pravda reported.

Wishing Christians around the world a happy and blessed #Easter, including the Christians of Ukraine – whether you are marking Easter today or later this month.



May the risen Christ’s message of hope bring you strength.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/ChRimI3hzG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 17, 2022

In addition to this, the video further displayed UK PM Boris Johnson wearing a badge of the British and Ukrainian flags. The traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs can also be seen in the video.

UK to provide anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the British government is planning to supply sea-skimming Harpoon anti-ship missile systems as part of its latest military assistance shipment to the war-torn nation to combat the Russian invaders. According to media reports, on Saturday, UK made the announcement.

According to information obtained by Republic TV, Britain's fresh weaponry support is intended to thwart the Russian Black Sea fleet that is blocking Ukraine's coastlines. After meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in beleaguered Kyiv on Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the supply of Harpoon missile systems to Ukraine. It is worth noting that nearly 120 armoured vehicles, which include tracked armoured personnel carriers called Spartans, are alleged to be part of the recent 'lethal' military cargo to Ukraine.

UK imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs' family members

Since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West along with its European allies have issued a number of penalties on the Putin-led government. Recently on April 13, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced penalties against 206 people in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Russian oligarchs' family members, close allies, as well as staff are among those targeted in the current penalties. Maria Lavrova, the wife of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is one of the people sanctioned by the United Kingdom. The UK government has announced the freeze of Maria Lavrova's assets as well as a travel restriction.

Image: AP