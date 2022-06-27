UK PM Condemns Kyiv Attack, Warns Russia's Win Would Be 'absolutely Catastrophic'

In his latest remarks, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russia's win over Ukraine in the ongoing war would be "absolutely catastrophic" for the world. He made these remarks after Russia attacked Kyiv with several missiles on Sunday, June 26. The UK Prime premier also stated that Western countries must remain steadfast in their commitment to helping Ukraine ward off further military advances by Russia, even if oil prices are surging in many parts of the world, including Russia.

"I would say to people in the United States that this is something that America historically does and has to do, and that is to step up for peace, freedom and democracy. And if we let Putin get away with it, and just annex, and conquer sizable parts of a free, independent, sovereign country, which is what he is poised to do ... then the consequences for the world are absolutely catastrophic," Johnson told CNN. The UK Prime Minister, who visited Kyiv twice to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claimed that allowing Russia to succeed in invading Ukraine would set a perilous precedent.

Johnson claims consequences of war would be disastrous for economic stability

"You can see the consequences, the lessons that will be drawn. That is what is ultimately disastrous, not just for democracy and for the independence of countries, but for economic stability as well," Johnson remarked. He went on to say that the costs of defending Ukraine to Western countries, including the US' billion-dollar security assistance, is a price worth paying for democracy and freedom. Meanwhile, PM Johnson along with other G7 leaders are also expected to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, which has already devolved into a brutal attrition war.

G7 leaders to discuss imposing new sanctions on Russia

It should be noted here that leaders at G7 are also likely to discuss about imposing additional sanctions on Russia, including an embargo on new gold imports from Russia announced by US President Joe Biden. Notably, the West has imposed numerous sanctions on Russia since it launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine on February 24. Furthermore, UK Prime Minister Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have vowed to provide further military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian aggression.

Image: AP