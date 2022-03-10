British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, held a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wherein he committed to further tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to the readout of the conversation, Johnson lauded the Ukrainian leader’s “deeply moving” speech to the House of Commons as well as pledged assistance to the ex-Soviet state. In response, Zelenskky thanked Johnson for Britain’s ongoing military support to the country as well as the economic sanctions.

According to the readout, “The Prime Minister committed to further tighten these sanctions in order to impose the maximum economic cost on Russia. He outlined the work the UK is doing to provide the military equipment Ukraine needed to defend itself”.

I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa to thank him for his address to the @HouseofCommons and to update him on our tough new sanctions against the Putin regime. We will tighten these to impose the maximum economic cost on Russia and are stepping up our military support to Ukraine. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 9, 2022

During the conversation, both the leaders also condemned the Russian bombing of the “horrifying attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol and the failure by Russian forces to respect ceasefire agreements in humanitarian corridors”. Since the size of the ancient port city of Mariupol, an estimated 1200 people have died, according to the latest report by Associated Press. Overnight shelling killed 3 civilians in Okhtyrka, including two women and a 13-year-old boy, NEXTA reported. Similar aggressive bombings by Russian forces also killed an entire family of a man in Markhalivka. Such reports of death and destruction emerged as the Russia-Ukraine war glided into its 15th day with several failed diplomatic efforts between Ukrainian and Russian delegates, who met thrice since the all-out conflict began on February 24. Over, 2 million people have fled Ukraine to avoid the war marking the biggest migrant exodus since the invasion started.

Russia's attack on Mariupol hospital

According to the Associated Press, the ground shook over a mile away when the Mariupol complex was struck by a series of blasts by Russia. Windows were ripped away from the front buildings. Evacuations by Ukrainian authorities included carrying out heavily pregnant and bleeding women on a stretcher. In the courtyard of the hospital, mangled cars burned and a blast crater reportedly extended at least two stories deep. Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, standing in the ruins of Mariupol maternity hospital said, “Today Russia committed a huge crime...It is a war crime without any justification”.

(Image: AP)