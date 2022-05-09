UK Says Russia May Struggle To Replace Precision Weaponry It Has Expended In Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed flaws in Moscow's ability to carry out precision strikes at scale, stated UK Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence update about the prevailing situation. As the devastating war in Ukraine continues to escalate, UK claimed that Russia has subjected Ukraine's towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties. It even claimed that Russia is running out of modern weaponry, will use old rockets spreading destruction wider.

UK Defense Ministry said: "Russia will struggle to replace precision weaponry, therefore will turn to aging munitions that are less reliable and less accurate."

According to the latest UK intelligence update, Russia boasted of its capacity to execute precision strikes while limiting collateral damage at the onset of its invasion of Ukraine. As a result, it asserted, Ukrainian cities will be protected from bombardment. "However, as the conflict continues beyond Russian pre-war expectations, Russia's stockpile of precision-guided munitions has likely been heavily depleted. This has forced the use of readily available but ageing munitions that are less reliable, less accurate and more easily intercepted," the UK Defence Ministry remarked. It also anticipated that Russia would most likely "struggle to replace the precision weaponry it has already expended."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 09 May 2022



UK announces additional 1.3 billion pounds in military aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the UK government said in a statement that the country along with its international allies is united in its support for Ukraine. The UK government is assisting Ukraine with a wide range of economic, humanitarian, and defensive military aid, as well as putting new sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the statement read. Meanwhile, the UK government announced an additional 1.3 billion pounds in military aid to Ukraine to assist the country in combating Russian aggression in the ongoing war. This comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other Group of Seven (G7) leaders met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, May 8.

UK vows to continue assisting Ukraine to battle Russian aggression

The additional UK funding will help Ukraine in obtaining electronic warfare equipment, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices, among other military kits. "The UK was the first country to recognise the scale of the threat and sent arms to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. We will stand by that endeavour, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country," UK PM Johnson told a press conference. The additional 1.3 billion pounds comes from the reserves put aside by the UK government for the most critical emergencies.

