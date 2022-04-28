UK To Provide Brimstone Anti-ship Missiles To Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Report

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the United Kingdom will provide hundreds of anti-ship Brimstone missiles to Ukraine to boost its naval defence. James Heappey, Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, has stated that the supersonic missile would reach Ukraine in the "next few weeks," The Times reported. Ukraine has been fearing that Moscow could be planning to launch an attack on Odesa which is the country's largest port.

As per the news report, Britain will be providing the surface-based systems to Ukraine even though the Brimstone can be launched from the ground or air. Notably, Brimstone missile 2 has a range of up to 37 miles with a diameter of 180mm and is equipped with a 6.3kg warhead that explodes in stages and can be fired from jets including the Tornado GR4, the Typhoon F2, and Reaper drones, as per The Times report. Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Kyiv announced that Britain would provide the missiles to Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that the UK has been supporting Ukraine with military and humanitarian assistance since the invasion started on February 24. The Britain government has also imposed sanctions against Russia for initiating a full-fledged war against Ukraine.

UK to provide stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Earlier on April 25, the UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace in a statement to the House of Commons of Britain Parliament announced that they will provide a small number of armoured vehicles equipped with launchers for anti-air missiles. According to the UK government statement, stormer vehicles will provide enhanced short-range anti-air capabilities.

He further stated that so far, Britain has provided over 5,000 anti-tank missiles, 5 Air Defence systems with more than 100 missiles, 1,360 anti-structure munitions, and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives. In his statement, Ben Wallace mentioned that Ukraine requires more long-range artillery and ammunition. He added that Ukraine has been seeking anti-ship missiles to counter Russian ships.

Ben Wallace highlighted that they expected that Russia will try to occupy the Dobass and connect it through Crimea and Mariupol. He called on the international community to egnsure that Ukraine is provided with the aid and weapons in the war against the Russian armed forces. Furthermore, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that as per their assessment, around 15,000 Russian personnel have been killed and more than 2000 armoured vehicles have been destroyed or captured. He further said that the Russian armed forces have lost more than 60 helicopters and fighter jets. It is pertinent to note here that the Russian military offensive which started in Ukraine on February 24 continues for day 64 and it has led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation.

