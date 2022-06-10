UK Warns Mariupol At Risk Of Major Cholera Outbreak Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The United Kingdom Defence Ministry has warned that the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as isolated cases of cholera have been reported since May. In the latest intelligence update issued on June 10, the Defence Ministry of Britain has said that medical services in Mariupol are "likely already near collapse" and stressed that a major cholera outbreak will further aggravate the situation. In addition, the ministry said that the Kherson region is also facing a shortage of medicines.

"There is likely a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, while Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak. Isolated cases of cholera have been reported since May," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intellignece update.

The UK Defence Ministry has said that fighting between troops of Russia and Ukraine continues near Severodonetsk and most of the city remains under the control of Russian armed forces. It further said that Russian forces have been able to make little progress in trying to surround the area from the north and south. According to British Defence Ministry, Russia is facing difficulties to provide basic public services in Russian-captured regions. The Ministry claimed that access to safe drinking water remains "inconsistent" and telephone services have been facing major disruption. The British Defence Ministry said that the internet services remain operational in Russian captured regions. The latest defence update of the UK Defence Ministry comes amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for day 107.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 June 2022



Ukrainian official says risk of cholera in Mariupol is 'very high'

Meanwhile, the city officials and health agencies of Ukraine have also warned that Mariupol is facing the risk of a cholera epidemic as the water supplies and sanitation has been disrupted amid the Russian military offensive. Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, told ABC News, that the risk of cholera in the region is "very high, like red level." According to Andriushchenko, the authorities would not be able to provide the data regarding the number of infected cases of cholera due to the ongoing Russian military offensive. Earlier on 11 May, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko in a post on Telegram said that the city of Mariupol has been facing problems like lack of medical care and added that most of the people in the city are "cold and sick." Expressing concern over the situation, Vadym Boychenko said, "Without medicine and medical care, the restoration of water supply and proper sewerage in the city will erupt epidemics."

Image: AP