Ukraine And Russian Forces Both Claim Control Over Lysychansk In Eastern Ukraine

On the 130th day of the brutal Moscow-Kyiv war in Eastern Europe, Lysychansk, a city in eastern Ukraine, has become the focus of conflicting declarations, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces claiming to be in charge. Although Ukraine claimed that its troops have been subjected to heavy Russian bombardment there, it asserted that the city has not been captured, BBC reported. Separatists supported by Russia, however, alleged that they have reached the city's centre and are in control of the city. While, Russian-backed rebels and Russian soldiers allegedly encircling the important eastern city of Lysychansk have been denied by the Ukrainian army, The Guardian reported.

Lysychansk is still in the authority of Ukraine, according to Ruslan Muzytchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian National Guard. Muzytchuk further said, “Fighting rages around Lysychansk,” The Guardian reported. Russian-back separatists had previously said that Lysychansk was "totally" besieged.

Furthermore, videos of separatist or Russian military purportedly marching through the city were shown by Russian media. Additionally, unconfirmed Russian sources posted a video of what seemed to be the Soviet flag being hoisted over the city's demolished administration centre, BBC reported.

Assault on Lysychansk

Besides this, the latest Defence Intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence reported that Russian forces are still making "minor advances" in the crucial eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, where air and artillery attacks are still being made there. The update of July 2 also stated that Ukrainian soldiers are likely still preventing Russian forces from entering the southern fringes of the eastern Ukrainian city.

It is worth noting that in the industrial Donbas region, Luhansk is the last Ukrainian-controlled city. Severodonetsk, a neighbouring city, was taken control by the Russians last month.

Serhiy Haida, the governor of the Luhansk area, claimed that the attack on Lysychansk had continued unabated, with Russian soldiers advancing on the beleaguered city from all directions. According to the pro-Moscow separatist Luhansk People's Republic's envoy to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, Lysychansk has been taken "under control" but has not yet been liberated.

Meanwhile, numerous civilians and soldiers have been killed or injured since Russia's invasion on February 24 commenced on the pretext of "demilitarising" and "de-Nazifying" Ukraine as it inched closer to Nato, and nearly 12 million people have left their homes. In response, Western nations have armed Ukraine and imposed previously unheard-of sanctions on Russia.

Apart from Lysychansk, a series of attacks in the northern city of Kharkiv resulted in damage to energy and railway connections. There were no casualties recorded. Several explosions rocked the southern city of Mykolaiv, which is situated along a vital road to the port city of Odesa. The explosions happened the day after the Russians were charged with killing over 20 people in a missile attack on an apartment building close to Odesa.

