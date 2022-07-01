Ukraine Begins Exporting Electricity To European Union Amidst Continued Russian Aggression

Amid the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his country has started exporting electricity to the European Union (EU). During his nightly video address on Thursday, June 30, the embattled President remarked that the beginning of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could assist Europe in lessening its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons. His comments followed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who had revealed about the development earlier in the day in his Facebook post.

"Just three months after receiving the energy certification, the long-awaited export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe has begun! Today [Thursday], from the first hour of the night, such exports went to Romania. The initial volume is 100 MW," Shmyhal stated. He further stated that the sale of access to the interstate crossing brought in UAH 10 million for the state-owned company 'Ukrenergo' on the first day itself. “The export potential of Ukrainian electricity to Europe is up to 2.5 GW. Under this scenario, the state will be able to receive more than UAH 70 billion a year," Shmyhal claimed.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hails move

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy underlined that the beginning of the electricity export was yet another crucial step in his nation's movement towards the European Union. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move, saying that it serves the needs of both - the EU as well as Ukraine. "Very glad to announce that as of today, Ukraine can export electricity to the EU market. It will provide an additional source of electricity for the EU. And much-needed revenues to Ukraine.

So we both benefit [sic]," she tweeted.

🇪🇺🇺🇦 Very glad to announce that as of today, Ukraine can export electricity to the EU market.



It will provide an additional source of electricity for the EU.



And much-needed revenues to Ukraine.



So we both benefit. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/1BG600uUJt — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 30, 2022

EU continues to support Ukraine since onset of war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for more than four months now. Since the onset of war in late February, the EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia and provided continuous support to the war-torn country. Recently, on June 23, the 27-member bloc also granted candidate status to Ukraine for EU membership. Meanwhile, EU energy ministers have also approved a new law to ensure that Europe's gas storage is at least 80% full by November this year amid the threat of further gas cut-offs by Russia.

Image: AP/Pixabay