Ukraine Claims Blackmail, Bloodshed & Destruction Are Backbone Of Russian Foreign Policy

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv rages on unabated in Eastern Europe, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, stated that Russia marks any discussion of concessions or even dialogue as a sign of weakness. During the NATO summit, Yermak said in a statement that the backbone of Russian foreign policy is "blackmail, bloodshed, and destruction". He argued that all terrorist tactics, which include mass murder, torture, and devastation, are used by Russia.

According to the statement from the Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, Yermak further emphasised that the energy and food problems, which are already beginning to badly impact everyone in the world, were planned by Russia in advance. All of this, he added, is done to put pressure on the international community and break down individual governments' opposition.

Yermak said, “Russia is increasingly convinced that it cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield. That is why bloody terror is increasingly being resorted to - the killings of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. In recent days, hundreds of missiles have been fired at dozens of Ukrainian cities,” as per the statement. He also added that thousands of different types of bombs are dropped on the residential areas, kindergartens, hospitals, and power stations every day. He claimed this has been done on purpose.

'Russia wants to erase Ukraine from textbooks': Ukrainian official

Furthermore, the Ukrainian official noted that Russia wants to "destroy the Ukrainian state" and "erase from textbooks even mentions of the Ukrainian people". He asserted that one thing is certain that is if Ukraine gives in now, they will push further tomorrow. He said, “After 2014, Ukrainians paid with their own blood to prove the axiom: Russia always violates the agreements it signs.”

Andriy Yermak also emphasised, “We are dealing with ideologies and practices reminiscent of the worst dictatorships of the previous century. History has taught us that the aggressor's appetites grow with each concession.” He added that because of this, not just Europe's security but also the security of the whole human race is in jeopardy. Additionally, he stressed that Ukraine thinks NATO will unavoidably get involved in the conflict if Russia in Ukraine is not stopped. Moreover, an unpunished attacker provides justification for other offenders to develop their own aggressive tactics.

In addition to this, the President’s office head also stated that politicians, as well as leaders from all across the globe, are coming to the conclusion that Russia shouldn't win in the conflict which is still persistent with Ukraine. However, according to him, not everyone is aware of the fact that Ukraine must win this conflict. "This is a guarantee that Russia will not “be able to repeat” the same thing with any other country," he added.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, declared on Thursday that he would "do everything to bring home every Ukrainian man and woman" who had been taken prisoner of war (POW) by Russian troops. The leader of Ukraine praised the prisoner exchange with Russia that brought 144 Ukrainian fighters home in a routine video address.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy said 59 soldiers of the National Guard, 30 members of the Ukrainian Navy, 28 members of the army, 17 border guards, 9 members of the territorial defence force, and 1 police officer have also been released from captivity.

(Image: AP)