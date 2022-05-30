As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate, with Moscow relentlessly bombing Ukrainian cities, a total of 243 children have lost their lives in the war-torn nation since the conflict began on February 24, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine revealed on Telegram. The office further claimed that over 444 Ukrainian children have been injured by the Russian troops' actions, Ukrinform reported.

As per a statement from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, “As of May 30, 2022, over 687 children in Ukraine were affected by the Russian armed aggression. According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, 243 children were killed and over 444 injured”.

Furthermore, the highest number of victims were recorded in Donetsk Region where 153 children have been affected. While, Kyiv Region has reported 116, Kharkiv area with 109, Chernihiv with 68, Luhansk and Kherson with 52, Mykolaiv with 47, Zaporizhzhia with 29, Sumy Region with 17, Kyiv City with 16, and Zhytomyr Region with 15. However, as per the Ukrinform, these figures are not accurate since they are still being reviewed in conflict zones, temporarily occupied territories, and freed areas.

Apart from this, a 9-year-old child was slain in Russia's bombardment of Myroliubivka, Kherson Region, on May 29. Two other children were also hurt, which include a 7-month-old infant and a 5-year-old girl. Further, a 16-year-old child was injured in Russia's bombardment of Lysychansk, Luhansk Region, on May 26.

As of May 27, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed that 4,031 civilians have died and 4,735 have been wounded in Ukraine since the commencement of the war.

One-third of Kharkiv is still under Russian occupation: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, as the crisis in Ukraine nearing its 100th day, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the war has cost Russia its 'future' and cultural links with the free world. On Sunday, he addressed his country by saying that Putin's administration has jeopardised the Russian Federation's cultural links by conducting the war against his nation. Notably, these statements came as the European Union prepares to host a summit to discuss the Kremlin's sixth round of sanctions.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also disclosed that one-third of Kharkiv is still under Russian occupation in his speech. He promised, however, to retake the northern city from the attackers. After a fortnight of calmness, Russian forces have resumed shelling and invading Kharkiv, the nation's second-largest city.

