Ukraine Claims Over 800K People Lost Their Homes Since Russian Invasion Began In February

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv rages on unabated in Eastern Europe, Ukraine has claimed that about 800,000 people have lost their homes in the war-ravaged country. According to Olena Shuliak, People's Deputy of Ukraine, Russian invaders have destroyed more than 15 million square meters of housing since the onset of the war in late February. "Most of the damages have occurred in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions. About 220,000 Ukrainians have already submitted applications for compensation," she stated in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, claimed that Russia views any hint of discussion as a sign of weakness. In a statement, he said that the backbone of Russian foreign policy is "blackmail, bloodshed, and destruction". He also accused Russia of employing all terrorist-related strategies, such as mass murder, torture, and destruction. Yermak further emphasised that Russia had planned the energy and food issues in advance, which are now having a negative impact on everyone in the world.

Ukraine Army claims to have killed about 35,970 Russian soldiers

Further, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has incurred heavy casualties over the last four months. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 35,970 soldiers, 3,744 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,584 tanks, 801 artillery systems and 246 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 105 anti-aircraft weapons. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,618 vehicles and fuel tanks, 654 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 217 aircraft, 187 helicopters, 144 cruise missiles, 64 special equipment and 15 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its 130th day on Sunday, July 3. Both the countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield the desired result so far. Meanwhile, the officials of Russia and Ukraine have stated that the peace negotiations between both countries have stalled as of now.

(Image: AP)