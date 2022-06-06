Ukraine Claims Pro-Russian Commander Buryat Vladimir Andanov 'liquidated' In Kharkiv

Amid the brutal Russia Ukraine war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed to have killed Buryat Vladimir Andanov, a renowned pro-Russian commander, near Kharkiv. According to Nexta, “The famous Buryat Vladimir Andanov (Vakhu) was liquidated near Kharkiv.” It further added that he had been fighting in Donbass since 2014. He became well-known for this video from Horlivka, in which Russian mercenaries name their cities of origin.

In addition to this, the General Staff of Ukraine accused Russian forces of employing phosphorus bombs in the Kharkiv area on Sunday and claimed that Moscow has continued to attack military and civilian infrastructures, including in Kyiv, with missiles and airstrikes. During a morning briefing, Russian spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said that phosphorus munitions were fired in the Cherkaski Tyshky settlement in the Kharkiv region by Russian soldiers.

Further, the strikes in Kyiv were also verified in the early hours of Sunday, according to the briefing. The message however did not specify which infrastructural sites in Kyiv were targeted.

Ukraine has repelled 56 Russian strikes in Donbas

The Ukrainian military has also reported severe bombardment by Russian forces in many locations, including Donetsk and Sviatohirsk, in its daily battle update on Sunday. As per the General Staff of the Armed Forces, currently, the invader has been focusing on the nation's northern areas, but claimed that none of its holdings had been lost. However, the Ukrainian military said that the enemy had suffered a significant defeat in the Sloviansk area, with 100 personnel killed since Saturday. While Russian forces kept firing artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars, as well as tanks on soldiers in the Slobozhansky region.

Apart from this, Ukraine has repelled 56 Russian strikes in Donbas in the last week, according to the Joint Forces Operation. Ukrainian military repelled seven Russian strikes in Donbas on June 5, Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation added, while Russian troops bombed 20 communities, killing seven people.

As Russia reignites its assault on Kyiv, the governor of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandr Starukh informed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday that Russian soldiers had taken at least 60% of Zaporizhzhia. As per Starukh, the Russian military has destroyed 2,701 infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with about 700 of them being reconstructed already. In addition, the conflict has shut off electricity to 77 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, President Zelenskyy paid a visit to the defenders on the frontlines in Luhansk and Donetsk. The beleaguered president said during his night speech, “We were in Lysychansk and we were in Soledar...I am proud of everyone I met, shook hands with, communicated with and supported. Something was brought for the military, but I will not detail it," as per media reports. Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy also paid a visit to Zaporizhzhia.

