Ukraine Claims Russian Armed Forces Plan To Hold A Parade In Mariupol On May 9: Report

Amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol has claimed that Russian armed forces plan to hold a parade in Mariupol on May 9, Ukrinform reported. According to Petro Andriushchenko, the Russian armed forces intend to hold a parade in Mariupol if they succeed in their "special operation." The statement of Petro Andriushchenko comes as the Russian aggression in Ukraine entered its day 49.

Petro Andriushchenko stated that as per their information, "self-proclaimed mayor of Mariupol" Kostiantyn Ivaschenko had been told to clean debris and bodies of dead people from the central district of the city. He has been ordered to clean the streets in order to hold the parade of Russian armed forces. According to Petro Andriushchenko, Russian soldiers intend to hold a "carnival of victory" in Mariupol if, they succeed in their "special operation," as per the Ukniform report. Andriushchenko stated that there is no equipment or people who would participate in the event.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 after President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation." Since then, deaths and destruction have been witnessed in Ukraine. According to UNHCR, more than 7 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine due to Russian aggression. Furthermore, more than 4.5 million people have left Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries to escape the war. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States and all other European nations have extended full support to Kyiv and announced sanctions against Moscow.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the latest update on the ongoing situation in Ukraine stated that Russia continues to send the "so-called volunteers" to the war-torn nation. The Ukrainian ministry said that a battalion of around 400 people was formed in the Leningrad region of Russia and they plan to send them to Ukraine for strengthening one of their units. Partial blockade and artillery shelling in Kharkiv continues in the Slobozhanskomu direction. According to the ministry, Russian forces continue to make aviation strikes on Mariupol and the troops of Moscow attempt to occupy individual settlements in the South Buzky direction. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that the armed forces of Ukraine in the past 24 hours destroyed two car equipment, three artillery systems of Russia and even shot down the Russian plane Su-25.

Image: AP