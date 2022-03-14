In the midst of the ongoing war against Russia, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that Russian troops had brought tanks and uniforms in advance to celebrate after the complete invasion. They stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had prepared in advance for the "victory parade" on the central street of Kyiv, along with all branches of Moscow's armed forces. The Ukrainian authorities also stated that Russian military pilots, who launched high-explosive bombs on Kharkiv, Mariupol, Chernihiv, and other cities for days, were also expected to take part in the victory parade, the local media reported.

The Ukrainian authorities also stated that dozens of bags with ceremonial coats and caps of Russian troops were found in one of the rented garages in the city of Irpin. They also claimed that the Russian troops were given the command to capture as many cities as possible, and also to "open fire on the civilian population." "We were given commands to capture Kharkiv within three days. There was a command to capture the city, occupy all major roads, block civilian exits. We were also given permission to open fire on the civilian population and all residents of the city," the Ukrainian media quoted one of the Russian prisoners of war as saying.

Ukrainian troops capture Russian parade tank in Sumy: Reports

As per reports, a Russian parade tank with St. George's ribbons and a red star painted on its sides, emblems of Russia commemorating Victory Day over Nazi Germany, was seized by Ukrainian troops in Sumy. Senior Lieutenant Roman Alexandrovich Nikanorov, one of the war prisoners and leader of the reconnaissance platoon, stated that his unit was defeated by Ukrainian forces and that the armoured personnel carrier was driven into the swamp. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has also accused Russian forces of spreading disinformation about the war.

Russian troops shell Antonov Serial Production Plant in Kyiv

It is significant to mention here that Russian troops shelled a high-rise building as well as the Antonov Serial Production Plant, an aircraft manufacturing company, in Kyiv. The Ukrainian administration claimed that at least 2 people have died and seven others are injured as a result of the attack. They further stated that as many as 70 people have been evacuated from the sites of the explosions, and firefighters, medics as well as other services are working at the sites.

Image: AP