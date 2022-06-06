Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Regrouping In Black Sea Amid Talks Of Unblocking Kyiv Ports

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine has alleged that Russian forces are regrouping in the Black Sea. The spokesperson of the Odessa regional military administration, Sergey Bratchuk, claimed this amid talks of freeing passage of Ukraine's blocked grains by Russia in the region. "The enemy is regrouping forces in the Black Sea. The enemy has left a ship and submarine equipped with cruise missiles and several large landing ships in the Black Sea. Missile strikes are the main tactic of invaders. Do not ignore air alarms," he stated on Telegram.

The Ukrainian spokesperson further stated that the threat of a naval landing continues in the region, but the enemy's preparations for the active phase of the landing operation have so far remained undetected. According to him, the invaders are also boosting their combat potential on Snake Island, but the Ukrainian troops are taking a series of preventative measures to thwart any danger. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also accused Russia of blocking around 22 million tonnes of grain including barley, sunflowers, etc., at Ukrainian ports.

Key Ukrainian ports closed since onset of war

Zelenskyy has also accused Russia of "stealing and exporting" Ukrainian crops. According to reports, Ukraine has produced a substantial portion of the world's food but is unable to bring record autumn harvests to the world market owing to the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Turkey has stated that it will ensure that all parties agree on establishing a mechanism for the movement of grain through the Black Sea. Notably, key seaports in Ukraine have been closed since the beginning of the conflict. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grains to the rest of the world via alternative routes.

UN urges Russia to open Ukrainian ports in Black Sea

Meanwhile, the Russian government has stated that it would consider opening access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports only "if sanctions against Moscow are reviewed." Earlier, UN food chief David Beasley also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to open Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. According to reports, the World Food Program provides food to around 125 million people across the world and purchases half of its grain from Ukraine.

Image: AP