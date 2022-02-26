Ukraine Military Claims 3,500 Russian Soldiers Killed, 102 Tanks And 14 Planes Destroyed

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country, Ukraine has now come forward to make big claims of defending its position. Ukraine on Saturday claimed that it has now destroyed a total of 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops. It also claimed to have killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers’. The big claims made by the Ukrainian Army is being backed by the Defence Ministry.

An unofficial Twitter page supporting the armed forces of Ukraine on Saturday claimed that Ukraine's military had destroyed a large number of Russian troops in its defence. According to a tweet by the page, the Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed 14 Russian planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armoured vehicles and 15 artillery systems. It also claimed to have killed 3,500 Russian soldiers and taken another 200 as prisoners. The tweet was retweeted by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, adding legitimacy to the claims.

Сьогодні близько опівночі в р-ні проведення ООС ЗРК С-300 ПС ЗС 🇺🇦 збито 2 ворожі цілі–вертоліт та штурмовик Су-25 🇷🇺 окупаційних військ.Також,о пів на першу ночі,винищувач Су-27 ПС ЗСУ успішно атакував військово-транспортний літак Іл-76 МД 🇷🇺 окупаційних військ і знищив ворога! pic.twitter.com/EgMHaFPe1r — ARMED FORCES 🇺🇦 (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 26, 2022

Earlier on Friday, February 27, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry claimed that its armed forces inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces, further claiming that more than 30 of their tanks, seven aircraft and six helicopters were destroyed during the battle. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry replied by claiming to have destroyed over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases. The big claims from Ukraine now come amid Putin-led Russia’s increased movement in the region. Zelensky says 'weapons and equipment on the way' for Ukraine.

‘Weapons on the way to Ukraine’: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, speaking after a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that more weapons were on its way to the country. "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!" the President said. This comes after US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum to release up to USD 600 million in assistance for Ukraine. Out of the total amount, at least USD 250 million is in overall assistance and the remaining USD 350 "in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown."

NATO Response Force activated amid Russia Ukraine war

Meanwhile, in a historic first, NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters activated the multinational force consisting of land, air, sea and special operations forces from the allies. These forces can be deployed swiftly in a bid to support the NATO alliance. It is to note that the activation of NATO response Force does not mean US or NATO troops will go into Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

Image: AP