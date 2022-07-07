Ukraine Official Avers Kyiv In Negotiations With Russia Only On Humanitarian Concerns

As the Russian war escalates in east Europe, a Kyiv official on Wednesday said that Ukraine is in talks with Moscow only on humanitarian issues. Speaking at a pan Ukraine television marathon, Presidential office advisor Mykhailo Podoliak informed a "subgroup" is holding negotiations with Russia over concerns related to the exchange of prisoners and war casualties. He clarified, that the discussions do not count as direct participation of Kyiv in formal deliberations over the cessation of the ongoing violence by the Russian Federation.

"There are certain contacts, but at the level of humanitarian subgroups. Because we always need to solve issues related to the exchange of prisoners and the exchange of bodies. And if possible, certain humanitarian corridors should also be opened. From a political and diplomatic point of view, [Ukraine-Russia talks] have been paused," Ukrinform quotes Podoliak as saying.

Podoliak went on and accused the Russian Federation of using its army as "cannon fodder" in order to strengthen its positions. He said, "Russia still believes that they now have enough manpower, which they will not regret using as consumables, which they will not regret losing on the battlefield. That is, they are certainly following this illusion and they want to receive certain tactical defeats. When we have certain tactical wins, we would be able to sit down at the negotiating table." Noting the grave losses faced by Russian troops in Ukraine, Podoliak said it is "simply" advisable that Russia "postpones the war for some time," Ukrinform reported.

Over 36,650 Russian troops killed in Ukraine since Feb 24

The pernicious impact of Russia's war is now visible on nearly every street and building in Ukraine as fighting continues for 134 days. As the conflict burgeons in the eastern part of the country, Ukraine Armed Forces, in its latest operational briefing, claimed to have eliminated over 36,650 Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a statement, specified that until July 3, defenders have "liquidated" 36,650 Russian personnel (+ 150 over the past day).

The statement also added that Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed as many as 1,602 tanks, 3,797 armoured personnel vehicles, 801 artillery systems, 247 multiple rocket launchers, and 107 anti-craft warfare systems. Apart from this, Kyiv defence forces also damaged at least 217 aircraft and 187 helicopters since February 24. Further, they have also wrecked over 667 operational-tactical level UAVs and 155 cruise missiles.

