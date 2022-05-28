Ukraine Planned to Attack Bryansk With Nuclear Bomb, Claims Russian Media Amid Ongoing War

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the Russian media claimed that Ukraine planned to attack Bryansk Oblast with a nuclear bomb, Nexta reported. Notably, Bryansk Oblast is situated on River Desna around 380 kilometres southwest of Moscow. The claim by Russian media comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 94th on Saturday, May 28. Last month in April, Russia had also accused Ukrainian forces of launching incessant missile strikes at the border checkpoint in the Bryansk region.

Earlier in May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he doesn't rule out the possible use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation. He claimed that Russians have already demonstrated their recklessness at nuclear power plants in Ukraine, so it can't be stated that "Russia will definitely not use nuclear weapons," Ukrainian Pravda reported. Meanwhile, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had also warned that the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons should not be taken lightly.

Russia denies plans of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly claimed that it has no plans to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. In April, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, denied the possibility of employing nuclear weapons. However, he also remarked that Moscow would only resort to using them if the state's existence was in jeopardy. Earlier on February 28, Moscow had sparked a global alarm after Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's strategic nuclear forces on high alert.

Russia has no intention of abandoning its declaration of victory in Ukraine: Report

It is worth mentioning here that Russian officials have no intention of abandoning their declaration of victory in Ukraine, instead mulling escalating military operations in the hope of achieving victory by autumn, an independent news outlet Meduza reported. Despite the fact that the Russian forces' results are clearly not in accordance with Moscow's original plans, the Kremlin is once again contemplating a possible assault on Kyiv and even aiming for a full-scale triumph, the website reported citing its sources. It further stated that Russia has been contemplating the control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a "minimum" for declaring victory over Ukraine.

Image: AP