Ukraine Proposes To Resolve Crimea Issue Through Talks With Russia Within 15 Years

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 34, the Ukrainian delegation has proposed to resolve the Crimea issue through bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine within 15 years. Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, informed that the Ukraine side stated that they were not ready to settle the Crimean issue through armed forces. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mykhailo Podolyak stressed that they can use political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.



Mykhailo Podolyak is one of the negotiators from the Ukrainian side at the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "As for Crimea, it is offered to clearly record the parties' intention to settle the issue exclusively through Ukraine-Russia bilateral negotiations within 15 years. It's also offered not to resolve the Crimean issue by military means in any case. Only political & diplomatic efforts." Following the sixth round of talks between the delegation of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 29, Mykhailo Podolyak stated that the treaty on security guarantees of Ukraine needs to be given approval at a referendum, Interfax reported. Furthermore, Mykhailo Podolyak stated that ratification by the parliaments of guarantor countries and the Ukrainian Parliament will take place.

Ukraine proposes to not use military during negotiations to resolve Crimea issue

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that the Ukrainian side has proposed that the military forces of Russia and Ukraine not be used during the negotiations to resolve the Crimea issue. Moreover, he asserted that the issue regarding the territories of ORDLO will be discussed through the negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as per the Interfax report. Last week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the issue of Crimea and Donbass a "hard story for everyone," Nexta TV reported citing Ukrainian TV channel Suspilna. He asserted that the issue requires a long process and cannot be solved by the President alone. He emphasized that the issue must be solved by both the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament of Ukraine) and the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine claims about 17,200 Russian troops lost their lives

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for second month, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, March 29, claimed that about 17,200 Russian troops have lost their lives since Russia started invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The ministry informed that Russia has lost 1,710 combat armoured machines, 54 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 303 artillery system, 96 MLRS, 597 tank, 129 helicopter, 127 aircraft. According to the defence ministry, Russian armed forces have lost 71 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven vessels including ships and boats, 73 fuel tanks and 21 special equipment.

