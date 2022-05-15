Ukraine Raises Grave Concern As Russian Missiles Hit Military Facility Near Poland Border

As the war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate unabated, Ukraine has expressed serious concern after Russian missiles hit a military facility near the Poland border on Sunday. Taking to Telegram, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi claimed that as many as four missiles hit the military facility in the Yavoriv district. He further stated that the facility was completely destroyed, however, no casualties were reported. "Two missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian air defence forces. "The explosions were also heard in Lviv, which are actually the result of air defence activity. Thank you for keeping us safe!" he wrote on Telegram.

Sadovyi further stated that this time the target was around 15 kilometres from Poland's border and the range of the missile was approximately 1.5 thousand kilometres. "We still have a lot of work ahead of us, and the main objective is to achieve victory in the war," he added. Due to missile strikes, European Council President Charles Michel was compelled to seek shelter during his visit to Odessa. According to The Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated in a Telegram message that his meeting with Michel was cut short due to the missile assault. However, both leaders remained unharmed in the incident.

Russia deployed 19 Battalion Tactical Groups to Belgorod: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military has also claimed that Russia has deployed at least 19 Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) to Belgorod city in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defences in Donetsk. According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, those groups probably consist of around 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry, and the Russian armed forces are most active in the regions of Slobozhanske and Donetsk.

NATO chief Stoltenberg backs Ukraine to win the war against Russia

It is worth mentioning here that Ukraine continues to give tough resistance to Russian attacks as the war entered its day 81st on Sunday. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that Ukraine can defeat Russia in the ongoing war and also urged the alliance to continue delivering military supplies to Kyiv. He stated that Ukraine can win this battle and that they must continue to increase and prolong their help to Ukraine. The NATO chief also expressed confidence that Turkey's concerns regarding Sweden and Finland's forthcoming membership bids would be resolved.

Image: AP