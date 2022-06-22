Ukraine Receives First Batch Of Panzerhaubitze2000 Artillery Units From Germany Amid War

In a bid to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression, Germany has supplied the first shipment of 'Panzerhaubitze2000 self-propelled artillery units' to the war-torn nation as a part of the security assistance. Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister, who announced the information on Facebook, stated, "We have reinforcements! The first Panzerhaubitze2000s – German Panzerhaubitze2000s with trained Ukrainian crews have joined the Ukrainian artillery family". Reznikov further expressed his gratitude to their German allies for their assistance.

According to the Ukrainian Defence Minister, the recent delivery is considered to be the sixth kind of 155 mm artillery that improves Ukraine's defences. The M777, FH70, M109, AHS Krab, and Caesar are the kinds of artillery which are already being used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to engage the Russian forces. “From now on, Ph2000 has joined the club,” Reznikov continued.

Furthermore, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov highlighted, “As always, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi will use them on the battlefield with 100% efficiency. Of course, separate great acknowledgments go to our artillerymen, who have already become world legends,” as per the Facebook post.

Reznikov also asserted, “The supply of Ph200 is an example of cooperation in support of Ukraine.” He even conveyed delight by thanking the Netherlands and Kajsa Ollongren for their assistance, as well as his colleague, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany Christine Lambrecht.

The supply of PzH 2000 is an example of international cooperation in support of Ukraine. I highly appreciate the efforts of my colleague, 🇩🇪 #DefMin Christine Lambrecht, and I would like to thank the Netherlands and 🇳🇱 #DefMin @KajsaOllongren. https://t.co/fSpYOAl159 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 21, 2022

Germany has promised Ukraine to give some of the most cutting-edge weapons

Apart from this, Germany has promised to give the nation some of the most cutting-edge weapons to help it fight off the Russian invasion. Germany has stated that it would provide Ukraine with advanced 'anti-air missile' and 'radar systems'. The IRIS-T air defence system will be the first 'long-range' air defence equipment supplied by Germany to the Zelenskyy administration since the start of the war on February 24, according to a report from the Associated Press.

It is also worth noting that the German military's past deliveries of shoulder-fired, portable air defence missiles have improved the Ukrainian military's ability to shoot down helicopters and other low-flying aircraft, but not sufficiently to threaten Russia's air superiority.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claims that the IRIS-T surface-to-air missiles are the country's most sophisticated air defence system.

In addition, Germany has chosen to provide the Ukraine with roughly 15 "Gepard tanks" to aid in the conflict with Russian troops. The first 15 Gepard tanks will be shipped to Ukraine in the month of July, a German defence ministry spokesperson said on May 20. According to media reports, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht agreed to deliver the Gepard tanks through video conference with her Ukrainian colleague, Oleksii Reznikov.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @oleksiireznikov)