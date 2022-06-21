Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Nobel Prize Sold By Russian Journo For Ukraine Fetches $103.5mn

The Nobel Peace prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov fetched a whopping $103 million, surpassing previous records, The Guardian reported. Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta sold off his prized possession to raise money for Ukrainian children. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2021 for his immense contribution to journalism before his publication was shut down during the Kremlin's crackdown on dissidents.

Muratov said the money will go down to charity. The proceeds will be delivered directly to UNICEF "to give the children refugees a chance for a future”. In an interview with Associated Press, Muratovm had said, “We want to return their future.”