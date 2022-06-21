Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Nobel Prize Sold By Russian Journo For Ukraine Fetches $103.5mn

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
On #WorldRefugeeDay I welcomed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador @BenStiller at @MFA_Ukraine. We discussed ways to address acute needs of Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression. I stressed that Russia’s forceful displacement of Ukrainian citizens and children requires a robust response. pic.twitter.com/VRW8NOIihW— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) June 20, 2022
Russia stated that if the transit of goods to and from Kaliningrad through Lithuania is not restored in the near future Moscow reserves the right to take countermeasures, said the head of the delegation of the Russian Federation and permanent representative of Russia to the international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov. He added, "Very mild reaction at this stage despite the fact that Vilnius violated the 2002 EU-Russia agreement.”
Russia stated that if the transit of goods to and from #Kaliningrad through #Lithuania is not restored in the near future Moscow reserves the right to take countermeasures. Very mild reaction at this stage despite the fact that Vilnius violated 2002 #EU-Russia agreement.— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) June 20, 2022
The Nobel Peace prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov fetched a whopping $103 million, surpassing previous records, The Guardian reported. Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta sold off his prized possession to raise money for Ukrainian children. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2021 for his immense contribution to journalism before his publication was shut down during the Kremlin's crackdown on dissidents.
Muratov said the money will go down to charity. The proceeds will be delivered directly to UNICEF "to give the children refugees a chance for a future”. In an interview with Associated Press, Muratovm had said, “We want to return their future.”
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday informed that Washington is in talks with Canada and other allies to further restrict Russia's energy revenue by imposing a price cap on its oil.
"We are talking about price caps or a price exception that would enhance and strengthen recent and proposed energy restrictions by Europe, the United States, the UK and others, that would push down the price of Russian oil and depress Putin’s revenues while allowing more oil supply to reach the global market.
We think a price exception is also an important way to prevent spillover effects to low income and developing countries that are struggling with high costs of food and energy,” Yellen said while speaking to reporters alongside Canadian finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Yellen said the effective measures could be implemented by banning insurance or financing for Russian oil shipments above certain amount. She further informed that Washington is "very actively working" with partners to impose the price cap when asked if the US was seeking for an oil price plan in the upcoming G7 Summit.
Russia on Monday labelled the three Americans captured in Ukraine as "mercenaries." As reported by Russian RIA Novosti, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Americans were not covered under the UN's Geneva Convention as they were not regular troops. They engaged in illegal activities, including shooting at Russian servicemen, he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin fears that a "spark of democracy" will spread through Russia as the war against Ukraine intensified in the days to come, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Speaking to a local German publication Muenchner Merkur newspaper, he warned that Putin was trying to divide Europe and track back the world to the phase divided by influence.
"The Russian President must accept that there is a community of law-based democracies in his neighbourhood that is growing ever closer together...He clearly fears the spark of democracy spreading to his country," Scholz said.
However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova hit back at Scholz, saying “German sparks have spread onto us a couple of times. We will not allow any more fires," The Guardian reported.
The looming decision on Ukraine's candidacy in the European Union is making Russia "very nervous", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his usual nightly address on Monday. As Russia continued its "brutal offensive actions" in the western, eastern, and southern districts, Zelenskyy said, the whole region of Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donbass "is the hardest battle."
"The next days of the week will also be busy. We are moving toward the main decision of the European Council, which will be adopted on Friday...As I predicted, Russia is very nervous about our activity,” Zelenskyy said.