At a time when the repercussions of the Moscow-Kyiv war are being felt globally, Ukraine announced that pension payments to senior citizens who fled to other nations to escape the conflict will not be stopped. While responding to an Ukrinform question, the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) made this statement. PFU noted, “If a pensioner moves out of Ukraine temporarily, the payment of their pension in Ukraine shall not be stopped for this reason. The offices of the Pension Fund of Ukraine keep no records of pensioners who cross out," Ukrinform reported.

Furthermore, PFU said that as of June 1, 2022, there were 10,791,025 pensioners enrolled with PFU offices.

Russia-Ukraine War: Pensions for Ukrainians

Referring to the appointment of payments made to individuals living abroad who achieve retirement age, the Fund highlighted that it is executed in accordance with Article 44 of the Ukrainian law "On General Obligatory State Pension Insurance," either upon personal application or automatically (without such application), Ukrinform reported. No matter where the person resides, the pension must be assigned.

Additionally, when the right to a pension has materialised, an application for one may be submitted at any moment. The PFU stated, “If an application for an age-related pension is submitted within three months from the day a person reaches retirement age, the pension shall be granted from the day following the date of reaching retirement age".

Moreover, through the Pension Fund's digital services web portal, individuals can apply for a pension by utilising a qualified electronic signature or a BankID electronic system. Scan copies of the original IDs must be included in the application in this situation, Ukrinform reported.

Notably, the Cabinet of Ministers is still calculating and paying pensions and other social benefits to Ukrainians living in temporarily seized areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhia provinces. About 300,000 retirees, as per the Ministry of Social Policy, are unable to obtain pension payments in areas that are now out of Ukraine's authority.

Zelenskyy to focus on the restoration of Ukraine

Meanwhile, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that his nation is getting ready for a special meeting in Lugano, Switzerland, that will focus on the restoration of Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasised, “A large-scale international event dedicated to the reconstruction of our country. Reconstruction in the broad sense of the word.” In addition to rebuilding all the invaders destroyed, the President remarked that Ukraine needed to have a new foundation for life that was secure, easy, and barrier-free. Zelenskyy warned on Saturday night that every Russian must remember that Ukraine cannot be "broken" as the conflict in eastern Europe intensifies.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)