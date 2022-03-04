The Kremlin on Friday lambasted prominent US senator Lindsey Graham after he called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assassination in “Julius Ceaser style”. In an online statement, Moscow called on Washington to officially explain and condemn the Republican senator. Later, the Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov made a Facebook post asserting that the senator's words were “unacceptable and outrageous”.

"It becomes scary for the US fate, which is run by such irresponsible and unprofessional politicians. We demand official explanations and strong condemnation of the criminal statements of this American," the Russian envoy wrote on Facebook. "The degree of Russophobia and hatred in the United States towards Russia is off the scale. It is impossible to believe that a senator of a country that promotes its moral values as a "guiding star" for all mankind could afford to call for terrorism as a way to achieve Washington's goals in the international arena," Antonov added.

The rebuke came after American Senator asked Russians to assassinate their President Vladimir Putin. In a Tweet, Graham called on Russians to take “the guy” (Putin) out. He emphasized that it was the only way to end the ongoing war. Referring to Julius Ceaser he wrote, “Is there a Brutus in Russia?” He continues the analogy, calling for a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military. Notably, Colonel Claud von Stauffenberg was a German soldier in Nazi Germany who unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler at the Wolf's Lair.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

What is happening in Ukraine?

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire. As the war continued for the ninth day, Russian troops successfully captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson - a provincial capital located on the southern front of Ukraine. More than 2000 civilians have lost their lives since the invasion began, as per Ukrainian authorities. In addendum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began.

