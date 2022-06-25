Ukraine's Army Suppress Enemy Assault Group In Kharkiv As War Rages Unabated

Amid the ongoing ravaging war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to resist Russian aggression and firmly suppressed the enemy's assault group near Udynashi village in the Kharkiv region on Friday, June 24. In its latest operational report, the Ukrainian troops alleged that Russian occupants continue to launch missile strikes at military and critical civilian infrastructure facilities in the country.

"In the Volyn and Polish directions, the situation regarding the activities of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has not changed much. There remains a threat of the use of missile weapons from the territory of this country," the General Staff of the Ukrainian military stated.

The Ukrainian military further claimed that the occupiers are now focusing on holding onto their current positions in the Kharkiv direction and continue to shell infrastructure in the area of Kharkiv city and the Vyalyi water reservoir. It went on to say that the country's forces also successfully put a stop to the enemy storm group's activity around the town of Uda. "Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all directions where active hostilities continue. The guerrilla movement intensifies in the temporarily occupied territories,” the General Staff remarked.

Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian soldiers near Lysychansk: Ukraine MoD

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian soldiers close to Lysychansk and take complete control of Sievierodonetsk. Addressing the media, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk said that settlements to the south and south-east of Sievierodonetsk continue to remain the hottest sections of the frontline, and the enemy has considerably increased the number of air attacks in those regions. "They want to gain full control over Sievierodonetsk, are conducting offensive operations to encircle Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk and block the main logistic routes," Motuzianyk added, as per the Ukrinform.

Ukrainian paratrooper destroys Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft

Furthermore, the Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces claimed that a paratrooper from Mykolaiv destroyed a Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft using an Igla Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS). "A serviceman with an air defence division of the Mykolaiv-based 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft on June 24," it stated. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its 122nd day on Saturday, June 25.

