After Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin waged war against neighbouring Ukraine on February 24, both Moscow and Kyiv yielded military men in large numbers. Ukraine's armed forces on Monday claimed that they have killed approximately 5,300 Russian soldiers, destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries which comprise 29 Litaki, 29 helicopters, 191 tanks, 816 combat armoured vehicles, 74 Garmat, 1 SAM BUK, 21 Grad, 291 automotives, 60 tankers, 3 UAV OTR, 2 ships/boats, and 5 Zasobi OPP were deployed.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged suggesting that Russian forces are continuously advancing in their mission of capturing more and more Ukrainian land, as Russia's Defence Ministry has stated that Moscow's Air Forces are now dominant over all of Ukraine. Russian military forces have also captured the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, RIA reported.

Сумарні орієнтовні втрати 🇷🇺 з 24.02 по 28.02 станом на 6.00

Літаки 29

гелікоптери 29

Танки 191

Бойові броньовані машини 816

Гармат 74

ЗРК БУК 1

Град 21

Автомобільна техніка 291

Цистерни 60

БпЛА ОТР 3

Кораблі/катери 2

Засоби ППО 5

Особовий склад орієнтовно 5300(уточнюється) pic.twitter.com/Rnb9KVSF07 — ВОЇНИ УКРАЇНИ🇺🇦 (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 28, 2022

'Our losses are many times fewer than those of Ukraine' says Russian MoD

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov on Sunday, said "there are dead and wounded among our comrades," and said Russia's losses are "many times fewer than those of Ukraine's forces." Konashenkov also noted that since the war started, the Russian military has struck 1,067 Ukrainian military facilities, including 27 command posts and communication centres, 38 air defence missile systems, and 56 radar stations. He further refuted Ukraine's claims suggesting its forces killed thousands of Russian troops, stating they are false.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine are holding peace talks in Belarus. Ukraine has said that it only wants an "immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops." The Ukrainian delegation includes several high-ranking officials, but its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy is not present in the meeting. However, till now, there has been no final reply on the ceasefire from Russia's side. Meanwhile, Western powers are strongly and continuously supporting Ukraine by providing monetary funds and war equipment against Russia's military invasion. West has also imposed heavy economic sanctions on Russia, which possibly could pave the way to a financial crisis in the coming days. It is pertinent to mention here that Putin has once again threatened the western countries of using nuclear weapons as he has ordered Russia's nuclear force to be in a state of readiness citing the West's reaction over the invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP