On the thirteenth day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov slammed Russia and accused it of "lying about its presence in Crimea as well as in Donbass." "Eight years ago in Crimea and now in Donbass, Russia lied about its presence. They said, 'we are not here' but they subsequently waged wars against us. Two weeks ago, the world changed. Everything has changed, although not everyone has realized it yet", Reznikov said while addressing his nation on Tuesday. He further stated that Russia has explicitly attacked Ukraine and destroyed peaceful cities in the country.

"This is happening in the heart of Europe. Today rockets are flying in our cities. Tomorrow it can be anywhere. No warnings were given and international rules have been completely violated," Reznikov added. The Ukrainian Defence Minister went on to say that the Kremlin couldn't care less about communication. He said that they are not at all concerned about the United Nations or any other international organisation. Reznikov also accused Russian troops of behaving like "terrorists and cowards."

"2 тижні тому світ змінився. 🇷🇺 відкрито напала на 🇺🇦. 8 років тому в Криму та на Донбасі вони казали - «їх там нема». Зараз Кремль демонстративно веде війну проти мого народу. Це відбувається у центрі Європи" - @oleksiireznikov

'Russian army staged a real act of genocide against Ukrainians' says Minister Reznikov

He further claimed that over Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals, and over 1500 residential buildings have been destroyed by Russian occupiers. It has already been reported that the Russian military has killed 38 Ukrainian children and injured more than 70 others, Reznikov stated. He also claimed that the Russian army staged a real act of genocide against Ukrainians and killed more than 400 civilians and injured over 800 others. "In Mariupol alone, 400,000 Ukrainians have been taken hostage. Russian invaders also fired on humanitarian corridors through which civilians were trying to escape," the minister added.

Around 10,000 foreign students are on Russian military target: Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Minister stated that around 10,000 students from other countries in Ukraine are targets of "Putin’s terrorists." "Over 2,000 of them have already been taken hostage by Russian soldiers. Many of them are from India, China, Turkey, and the Persian Gulf countries. The occupiers have also taken many journalists in hostage," Reznikov claimed. He also praised Ukrainian troops for fighting valiantly and claimed that they destroyed 300 Russian tanks, 40 aeroplanes, 70 helicopters and several armoured vehicles. According to him, Russia has also lost hundreds of elite paratroopers and special forces members.

Ukrainian Defence Minister thanks countries for supporting Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Minister also extended his gratitude to countries that have come forward to support Ukraine amid this crisis. He claimed that "Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine in an open battle," and also urged the world to increase pressure on Russia to end the war. "Russia will not be able to intimidate us by the criminal shelling of our cities. We are not afraid of the Russians and we will continue to protect ourselves. I urge everyone to show that the free world is not afraid of a single tyrant hiding in a bunker," Reznikov concluded.

