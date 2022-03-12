Amid Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine, Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Saturday reiterated that Russian troops have resorted to looting due to lack of supplies and resistance by Ukraine's forces. The ministry claimed that the invaders are forced to shift tactics after an unsuccessful effort to carry out a potent offence. They are unable to effectively provide their forces with fuel, food, equipment, tanks, and rotation due to serious logistical challenges and communication lapses, it added.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that occupants' major objective now is to focus on existing positions and cover the local population. "Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops are completely cut off from supplies, and have been asked to switch to "self-security" until further disputes arise. They have been asked to plunder warehouses, shops, pharmacies and grab everything essential from the local population," the ministry claimed. It also accused Russian troops of indulging in killing civilians as well as raping women, including minors. This is a purposeful policy of terror of the occupant state that is encouraged by its higher leadership, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry remarked.

Russian troops are "demoralised" and now resorting to 'loot': Ukraine's Defence Min

Earlier this week, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov had claimed that Russian troops are "demoralised" and now resorting to "loot" in the country. The minister had also accused Russian forces of violating the International Humanitarian Law on war. "The occupants are demoralised and increasingly tend to looting and violations of International Humanitarian Law on War. The Defense Forces Group continues to conduct tactical operations within the South, Eastern and Northern operating zones across specific boundaries," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war

In a significant development, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday that his country is ready to take part in the negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Notably, three rounds of peace negotiations have been conducted by the delegations of Russia and Ukraine, but they did not yield desired results, apart from the announcement of brief ceasefires and the establishment of humanitarian corridors. The statement by Belarus Foreign Minister comes a day after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 11. Both leaders largely talked about sanctions imposed on their countries by the United States and other Western nations.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Ukraine's Defence Ministry