Ukraine's Grain Exports From Black Sea Ports Set To Resume Within Two Weeks: Turkey

After the historic grain corridor agreement signed by Moscow and Kyiv, Turkey claimed that grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports are expected to resume within two weeks. Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated that grain shipment is in the interest of both Russia and Ukraine, who are currently indulged in a war in Eastern Europe. "We can expect the first ships to sail in two weeks. It also depends on how ready both warring countries are," he told Bloomberg. On July 22, the grain deal was signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, which was mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations chief António Guterres.

Speaking further, Kalin stated that a significant agreement on grain supplies was achieved despite challenges, similarly, steps will be taken to achieve a cease-fire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Further, he also applauded Ankara for striking a balance between Moscow and Kyiv to reach the grain agreement. "We will continue the policy of balance between Russia and Ukraine. When the war started, I said 'who will talk to the Russians at the end of the day if everyone burns the bridges?'" Kalin noted.

Joint Coordination Center launched to oversee grain shipments

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which will oversee the secure shipments of the grain from Ukraine via a recognised sea route, has begun operations. He further outlined that the centre's operations would be coordinated by the officials of the United Nations. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the grain corridor deal, which led to the establishment of the Joint Center, will be continued for as long as is necessary. The ministry added that this agreement could also serve as a template for resolving the energy crisis.

Turkey promises to ensure speedy and safe grain exports from Ukraine

Earlier, the Turkish Defence Ministry promised to ensure speedy and safe grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Defence Minister Akar stated that Turkey will continue to uphold its commitment and fulfil the obligations laid out in the grain agreement. Notably, Turkey has continued to serve as the primary mediator between the two warring sides since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Further, the transcontinental nation has also facilitated multiple rounds of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and laid the foundation for a historic agreement that would aid in reducing the immediate dangers of global food insecurity and hunger in weaker nations.

