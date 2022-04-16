Ukraine's Intelligence Claims Russia Unable To Produce New Tanks Due To Financial Problems

Russia continues to face difficulty due to the sanctions imposed by the Western countries. Ukrainian intelligence suggests that the production of new tanks has stopped in Russia due to financial problems. It further said that the Russian machine-building company, Uralvagonzavod, which is located in Nizhny Tagil, Russia is attempting to resolve the situation brought in by the Western sanctions. Despite the fact that Russia continues to attack Ukraine, the Russian Federation cannot continue to produce high-tech weapons without the supply of imported components.

Ukrainian intelligence also stated that Russia has halted the production of new weapons, including the "T-90" and "T-14" Armata tanks. It claimed that the facility has shifted its focus to repairing military equipment that has been damaged during the conflict with Ukraine. Moscow has established an operational centre whose primary mission is to repair military equipment that has been destroyed during the conflict with Ukraine, according to local media. The intelligence also claimed that growing interest rates on loans, a lack of finances to repay foreign-currency debts and rising prices for materials and components, particularly armoured steel are all contributing to the problems in Russia.

Washington claims the same as Thea Kendler, who is an assistant secretary for export administration at the Ministry of Trade, revealed in a speech at the end of March that Russian machine-building company, Uralvagonzavod was having a problem in its operations. The production of the new Russian T-14 Armata tank was not progressing as per the plan even before the war and the main cause was a lack of funds, according to the Bulgarian Military.

Uralvagonzavod receives yet another setback

In the midst of challenges with the construction of heavy armoured military equipment, Uralvagonzavod received yet another setback, this time from the court in Moscow rather than the west. Promtransinvest AD, a Moscow-based firm, purchased 222 Uralvagonzavod railway cars a year ago, but following the inspection, it was discovered that all 222 wagons had defective traction devices. The buyer opted to rectify the problem, which cost him $161,000 and then filed a case in a Moscow court. The Moscow court ruled in Promtransinvest AD's favour, and Uralvagonzavod was ordered to reimburse Promtransinvest AD for the monies spent on repairs.

Image: AP