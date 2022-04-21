Last Updated:

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Thanks EU For Its Support & Aid Amid War With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday, further thanking the EU for its support and aid.

Ukraine

Image: AP


Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday, further thanking the European Union for its support and assistance in Ukraine's struggle. According to an official statement from the Ukrainian President's office, Zelenskyy said, “European partners have made a significant contribution to our military capabilities". 

The embattled President thanked the EU in particular for contributing 1.5 billion euros (about $1.63 billion) from the 'European Peace Fund' to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine's military needs. As per the Head of State, it has been decided to spend this money as effectively as possible in order for Ukraine to obtain the weaponry it requires right now to fight the aggressive Russian troops. 

Apart from this, Zelenskyy further praised the EU for placing sanctions on Russia and advocated for tightening the restrictions by placing a full energy embargo on Russia, which would include oil and gas imports. He highlighted that the sixth robust sanctions package against Russia should be passed as quickly as possible, depriving Russia of the ability to finance the war.  

'We are grateful for the EU's five sanctions packages': Zelenskyy

According to the statement, Zelenskyy said, “We are grateful for the EU's five sanctions packages. But unfortunately, some things have not been completed by these sanctions, they need to be analyzed in more detail and implemented.” He further added, “Oil must definitely be included in the sixth package. We believe that without it the package will not be powerful, it will be empty". 

Ukrainian President went on to say that all Russian banks, which include Sberbank and Gazprombank, must be disconnected from SWIFT. All Russian public, as well as corporate accounts, must be frozen, and cash must be directed to Ukraine's rehabilitation. 

President Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the EU top official for his personal assistance as well as for this visit, which happened despite all security concerns. He mentioned that Charles Michel went to Borodyanka, a village in the Kyiv area, and saw the Russian occupants' horrors. 

'EU wants the victory of Ukraine'

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel stated that the EU has decided to offer military assistance to Ukraine, including weapons and equipment. In addition to this, at the request of the Ukrainian government, EU member states contributed bilateral support, according to Michel. "We will do everything we can for Ukraine to win because we want the victory of Ukraine," the EU top official asserted. 

Michel later tweeted that the EU will establish a Solidarity Trust Fund to assist Ukraine in its post-conflict rehabilitation. 

 

(Image: AP)

