Ukrainian Envoy Terms Scholz As 'Insulted Liver Sausage' For Stand Against Visiting Kyiv

Ukrainian ambassador to Germany condemned Chancellor Olaf Scholz over his remark that he would not visit the war-torn country, because Kyiv refused to invite German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier due of his alleged close ties with Russia. "Playing an insulted liver sausage doesn't sound very statesmanlike," Ukrainian ambassador, Andriy Melnyk, told the DPA news agency, as per German website Merkur.de. Criticising the German Chancellor further, Melnyk outlined "this is about the most brutal war of extermination since the Nazi invasion of Ukraine, it’s not kindergarten."

Earlier Scholz had expressed his resentment over the non-invitation of the German President by the Kyiv regime. "It can’t work that from a country that provides so much military assistance, so much financial assistance that is needed when it comes to the security guarantees that are important for Ukraine in the future, but then you say the President can’t come,” Scholz had remarked. However, ambassador Melnyk stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would still be happy to welcome Scholz to Kyiv.

Melnyk urges German govt to implement Bundestag's proposal to increase military aid to Ukraine

Stressing that Ukraine would look for much more than just a symbolic visit, Melnyk called on the German government to implement the Bundestag's proposal to increase military aid to Ukraine. Earlier on April 28, a majority of Bundestag members voted in favour of a document urging the government to increase military aid to Kyiv while also denouncing violence in the country. Meanwhile, at least thirty personalities from the field of culture and art, including German journalists, musicians and artists, have penned an open letter to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a clarion call not to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine.

German policymakers accuse ambassador Melnyk of interfering in domestic matters

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin has become a controversial figure in recent months, with many political observers and German policymakers accusing him of interfering in German domestic matters by criticising the administration, Euractiv reported. It should be mentioned here that German President Steinmeier was slated to visit Kyiv in mid-April with his Baltic and Polish counterparts to express his support for the war-torn country. Ukraine, on the other hand, refused to welcome the German president, citing his strong ties to the Kremlin as the basis for his exclusion.

Image: AP/Twitter/@MelnykAndrij