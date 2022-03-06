As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues unabated, US Secretary of State Secretary Antony Blinken on Saturday met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the Ukraine-Poland border in a show of support to the war-torn ex-Soviet nation. The leaders discussed urgent strengthening of Kyiv's defences in a bid to further isolate Russia. Blinken affirmed that the "entire world stands with Ukraine" against the Russian agression.

It was inspiring to meet today with my friend @DmytroKuleba at the Ukrainian-Polish border. The leadership and courage that he and @ZelenskyyUa have demonstrated are remarkable, and the United States and the world will continue to stand with them and the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/utOke4HK3M — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 5, 2022

According to a press statement released by the US State Department, the top diplomats of their respective countries discussed the provisions of weapons to Ukraine. Talking about the defence equipment that Ukraine needs, Kuleba stated that Kyiv has the highest demand for fighting jets, attack aircraft and air defence systems. However, he thanked the western nations, "including the United States, who provided us the – with Stingers. We effectively use them, and just today we shot down three Russian attack aircraft, which were bombing our cities, with the use of Stingers."

"We need big air defence systems to ensure the safety of our skies. If we lose the skies, there will be much more blood on the ground," Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba said.

Calling for "bold and systemic" decisions to step up economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war of choice," Kuleba reiterated that if the West continues to provide with necessary weapons, it will save many lives in Ukraine. "If anyone in the world one day starts feeling the sanctions fatigue, for example, then people- more people in Ukraine will be flying, suffering and more destruction will be brought on us by Russian airplanes and weapons," the Ukrainian foreign minister said. However, he acknowledged the "unprecedented, swift reaction to the Russian aggression" by the West.

Blinken affirms military support for Ukraine

The meeting between Blinken and Kuleba comes just a day after the US State Secretary in Brussels met with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), where the international military bloc rejected Ukraine's calls to implement a 'no-fly zone' above the embattled country. Both US and NATO said that they do not intend a 'confrontation' with Russia, fearing a full-fledged war. However, Blinken affirmed more military support and sanctions, in addition to increased humanitarian aid for Ukrainians. "We are going to tremendous lengths with allies and partners to provide Ukrainians with the means to effectively defend themselves," Blinken said.

Kuleba criticises NATO for 'reluctance' towards Ukraine

On Sunday, speaking alongside Blinken at the Ukraine-Poland border, Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine continues to call for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine to block Russian jets, bombers, and helicopters. "I heard was the NATO secretary-general said yesterday after the meeting of the Allies. I regret – I think it’s a sign of weakness by – of NATO. We’ve been saying many things for the last eight years about Russia, about intentions," Kuleba said. Infuriated, he added, "people of Ukraine pay the price for the reluctance of NATO."

For a recap, Russia unleashed a "premeditated attack" on Ukraine on February 24 in an attempt to "demilitarise" and "denazify" the ex-Soviet nation. The attack stemmed from Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. In the wake of the war, at least 350 people have been killed with 1,600 more injured. Nearly 1.5 million are fleeing the embattled nation, including 7,50,000 refugees who have passed through the Ukraine-Poland border as of March 6, as per UN figures. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have met twice to negotiate a peace deal, with no fruitful returns as of yet.

(Image: @SecretaryAntonyBlinken/Twitter)