Ukrainian Institute Asks Cannes Film Festival To Rename Z (Comme Z); 'It's Pro-war Symbol'

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several actors, popular celebrities, and film festivals have shown their solidarity with Ukraine during this tough time. While it was earlier announced that the upcoming Cannes Film Festival will host a special Ukraine Day in support of the war-torn country's film industry, it was recently revealed that the Ukrainian Institute has issued an official letter to the Cannes Film Festival and French director Michel Hazanavicius to rename the latter film Z (Comme Z) which is claimed to be a pro-war symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Variety, the Ukrainian Institute recently issued an official letter to the Cannes Fim Festival 2022 & French director, Michel Hazanavicius to urge them to rename the latter's movie name titled 'Z (Comme Z)' as it indicates a pro-war symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Russia, the symbol Z is considered a pro-war symbol and it has recently been adopted by some Russian figures in protest of the ongoing war.

The official letter sent to Cannes stated that the Institute wanted them to consider changing the title of the opening film and added that it would be a great gesture against the barbarity, violence, and terror of the Russian army. The letter read-

“We consider that changing the title of the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival would be a gesture against the barbarity, violence and terror of the Russian army."

Natalie Movshovych, head of the film at the Ukrainian Institute, recently reacted to the same and mentioned that Cannes has been silent on the issue and added how they were just asking the Cannes director Thierry Frémaux and Michel Hazanavicius to change the title in the name of all the victims from Kyiv region, Mariupol or Kharkiv. In response to the letter, the French director, Hazanavicius explained that he named his film ‘Z (Comme Z)’ in France because it’s a zombie comedy and was inspired by what they call in France ‘series Z,’ or B movies in America. Stating further, he also mentioned how he was the only French filmmaker which showed the barbaric way in which the Russian army treated the people of Chechnya in his film called The Search. In the end, he concluded by saying, "I would have changed it everywhere if I had been able to. My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people who have been suffering enough, and the last thing I want to do is to cause more pain or more discomfort.”

