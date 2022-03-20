Last Updated:

Ukrainian Media Claims Country's Forces Used Javelin Missiles To Destroy Russian Tanks

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its 25th day on March 20, 2022 and reports of shelling continue to be reported from Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine

The ongoing Ukraine war has now entered its 25th day and Russian forces do not seem to be relenting in their pursuit of invading the country as reports of shelling in cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, are still being reported. Ukraine media reports claim that their forces have used javelin missiles to destroy Russian tanks in the wake of the war. Earlier, reports stated that Ukraine was receiving more Stinger and Javelin missiles from other countries amid the invasion by Russia.

Ukraine uses Javelin missiles to destroy Russian tanks

As the war enters its 25th day in Ukraine, the country's media has claimed that forces used Javelin missiles to destroy Russian tanks in the country. Republic Media Network accessed a video of the same, in which Ukrainian officials can be seen launching Javelin missiles into the air. The missile is seen being ejected off into the distance as smoke rises seconds later. The officials are then seen rejoicing after the Russian tanks in the distance were successfully destroyed.

Watch the video here-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Republic (@republicworld)

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov had earlier mentioned that the country will receive more Stinger and Javelin missiles in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. Reznikov took to Facebook and stated that the country would be receiving assistance from several parts of the world. He also claimed to have spoken to United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the country's military was in awe of the Ukrainian's persistence.

In a recent development about the ongoing war, Russian forces destroyed Azovstal, one of Europe's biggest metallurgic plants. A clip of the same was uploaded online by Ukrainian Member of Parliament, Lesia Vasylenko. She wrote, "# Azovstal One of the biggest metallurgic plants in Europe was destroyed. The economic losses for #Ukraine are huge. The environment is devastated."

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders doomsday Evacuation Nuclear Drill

On Sunday, President Putin ordered military commanders to gear up for 'doomsday' nuclear evacuation drill. This came after Moscow witnessed 17,000 military casualties as of the 25th day of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. As the 'doomsday' nuclear manoeuvre was ordered, Russian Presidency-linked telegram channel reported, “everyone who received this warning was taken aback by the President’s commands, and expressed grave concern,” 

