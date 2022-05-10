US Claims To Have 'anecdotal Reports' Proving Russian Troops In Ukraine Not Obeying Orders

As the Russian war entered day 76 with "storming" operations underway in Ukraine, the United States on Monday claimed that an army of Russian soldiers is refusing to adhere to Moscow's orders. Citing "anecdotal reports," a senior Pentagon official said that several "mid-grade officers at various levels" are disobeying orders to move forward with the Donbass offensive, The Guardian reported. The US official speaking under conditions of anonymity also informed that the dissidence was also observed by "battalion-level officers."

Some Russian officials "have either refused to obey orders or are not obeying them currently with the same measure of alacrity that you would expect an officer to obey," the US Defence official was quoted by Financial Times as saying.

The deflection has triggered Russia to deploy more Generals to the battlefield, the US said. Washington also described the on-ground situation of Russian "operations" in Ukraine as "not sounds or in control." Low morale and discontent among Russian troops invading Ukraine have earlier been reported by the several UK and US-based media. The New York Times, in March, stated that young Russian conscripts have laid down their arms and refused to fight Ukraine forces. The story also mentioned that some Russian soldiers also sabotaged their transport options to step away from the war. Last month, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a war briefing posted on Facebook wrote that "the moral and psychological condition of the Russian personnel invading Ukraine is low and tends to deteriorate." In late March, UK intelligence officer Jeremy Fleming had also underscored that several Russian soldiers were short of weapons and ended up "accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," the Associated Press reported.

Russia gave 'preemptive rebuff' to Western threats: Putin

Although, the latest comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin during his Victory Day speech defended the ongoing Russian onslaught as the only viable solution to "potential threats" from the West. As per the Kremlin head, preparations were underway for a "punitive operation" in Donbass and Crimea. "They (Kyiv) announced the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons and the NATO bloc began active military development of the territories adjacent to us. Thus, an absolutely unacceptable threat awaited at Russian borders," Putin said. He further defended the Russian actions in Ukraine, calling it a "preemptive rebuff" in response to the "danger that grew every day."

"It was a forced, timely, and only right decision - the decision of a sovereign, a strong, independent country," Russian President Putin said.

The Russian President further blamed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) for "forcing" Moscow to retaliate against the "war-like" situation staged along the Russian borders. He added, that NATO members had deployed troops and "foreign advisors" who initiated "active military development" along with territories adjacent to Russia. "The danger grew every day," Putin said.

(Image: AP)