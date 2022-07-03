US Senator Warns NATO Allied Nation 'could Become Russia's Next Target' Roping US Into War

A NATO allied nation in Europe may soon become the target of the Russian aggression that could lead to direct military intervention by the United States of America, US Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, warned on July 2. "Throughout the conflict, I have urged the Biden Administration to back their posture with decisive action like supporting the transfer of military equipment to Ukrainian forces. Unfortunately, even when they have done the right thing, it has been too little too late," the politician from North Dakota asserted.

“Our support for Ukraine extends far beyond its borders and goes even further than the Ukrainian people themselves," US Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told the Senate Committee on the Armed Forces on saturday.

Cramer reiterated that if the United States failed to "rebuff Putin's blatant attempt to re-create the Soviet Union, then the next step could be an invasion of NATO countries." This, he stressed, will bring the US military forces in direct confrontation with the Russian troops that have waged a brutal war on the Ukrainian soil. Furthermore he reminded the committee about the treaty obligations to the NATO, as he spoke alongside US senator, Pennsylvania Representative Pat Toomey. The latter asserted that victory for Ukraine for extremely important for the overall European and Transatlantic security.

US should pull out of NATO: US Rep official

US should pull out of NATO instead of waging a proxy war with Russia, United States' Georgian Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene argued in a controversial view. Sharing a piece that detailed the heightened tensions between US and Russia, and the latter's threats against intergovernmental Western military bloc North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] expansion, Greene said that the US has spearheaded into conflict with Russia since the Moscow troops launched an all out military assault on Kyiv's territories.

The American people do not want war with Russia, but NATO and our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one," she tweeted alongside the article headlined: 'Moscow Pledges Response to US Military Expansion.' "A war that no one will win. Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power-play endangering the entire world. We should pull out of NATO," she continued.