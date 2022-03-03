US Sends Hundreds Of Stinger Missiles To Ukraine As Russian Troops Inch Closer To Kyiv

The United States delivered hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine as the Russian troops inched closer to the country's capital Kyiv. According to a report by NBC News, Washington sent over 200 of the surface-to-air projectiles to help its ally in the ‘unprovoked war’. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to mass causalities on both sides and despite the second round of talks which took place late on Wednesday. Over a million residents have fled the ex-Soviet state since February 24, according to the United Nations.

Last week, the White House announced $350 million lethal and an additional non-lethal package for Ukraine. The report stated that the delivery was a part of the aforementioned mentioned package which also includes the supply of Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition. In a statement, the White House announced that the aid was announced under US Foreign Assistance Act for Ukraine's defence.

Previously, Germany announced that it would supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 anti-aircraft stingers missiles, "The German government has taken this decision, and the weapons from the German army's stocks will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible," Anadolu News Agency reported citing the government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the European Union agreed to provide some €500 million in arms and other aid to the Ukrainian military as it battles the Russian invasion.

Blinken schedules visit to the region

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, announced that he will be visiting countries neighbouring Ukraine namely Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. In a press release, US State Department said that Blinken’s trip will commence from the Belgian capital of Brussels where he will participate in a NATO Foreign Ministerial meet and hold other meetings with his counterparts from the European Union and G7. In addendum, he is also scheduled to hold additional meetings with partners to discuss the global response to the Russian invasion, including Allies ‘continued coordination on imposing massive sanctions and economic restrictions on Vladimir Putin led country. The trip is scheduled between March 3 and 8.

As of now, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Services. A discreet report stated that 7,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. The devastating conflict has also triggered a migrant exodus into Europe with the number of immigrants now surpassing a million.

(File Image: AP)