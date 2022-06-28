US' Top Officials Doubt Ukraine Will Regain Lost Territories From Russia: Report

As the ongoing devastating war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the United States' top officials are not sure if Kyiv would be able to regain its lost territories from Moscow, even with the additional military supply that the West has planned to send. According to reports, President Joe Biden's advisers have begun discussing whether and how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should modify his concept of a "victory" to account for the possibility that his nation has irreversibly diminished. To end the war, US officials underscored that this more dismal assessment does not indicate that the US intends to put pressure on Ukraine to formally cede any territory to Russia, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the US officials also believe that there are chances that Ukrainian forces would be able to regain substantial portions of territory during a possible counteroffensive later this year. According to a congressional aide, who is familiar with the discussions, a smaller Ukrainian state is not inevitable. "Whether Ukraine can take back these territories is in large part, if not entirely, a function of how much support we give them," the aide told CNN. He pointed out that the Pentagon has so far only provided Ukraine with eight Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, out of at least 48 demanded by the Kyiv regime.

Biden stresses importance of staying together amidst Ukraine war

The mounting gloominess coincides with President Biden's meetings with US allies in Europe, where he attempts to persuade leaders to remain committed to arming and assisting Ukraine amid the escalating conflict.

"We have to stay together. Putin has been counting on from the beginning, that somehow NATO and the G7 would splinter, but we haven't and we're not going to," Biden stated at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany.

US announces an additional $450 million in security aid to Ukraine

It is significant to mention here that the US administration recently announced an additional $450 million in security aid to Ukraine, including more artillery ammunition, patrol boats, and rocket launchers. Meanwhile, Washington is also planning to purchase an upgraded surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression. Earlier in June, US President Biden stated that he is committed to assisting Ukraine in gaining the upper hand on the battlefield to give it negotiating leverage with Russia.

