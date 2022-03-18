US Warns China, Says Will 'impose Costs' If Beijing Supports Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The United States will "punish" China in case Beijing offers military support to Russian aggression against Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a presser on Thursday. Noting reports of Chinese President Xi Jinping having offered potential "direct assistance" to Moscow in its agression against Kyiv, Blinken said that Beijing appears to be "moving in the opposite direction." He also informed that US President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver a clear statement asking China to refrain from such acts.

"We’re concerned that they’re considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine,” US State Secy Antony Blinken said at a news conference in Washington.

"It appears that China is moving in the opposite direction by refusing to condemn this aggression while seeking to portray itself as a neutral arbiter,” he added.

US will 'not hesitate to impose costs' on China

Blinken's remarks come just ahead of the meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Jinping set to be held on Friday, March 18. The conference will take place as a part of Washington's ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication with Beijing. However, the leaders are also expected to discuss the burgeoning Russia-Ukraine war, which has been a matter of contention between China and the US, the White House said.

“President Biden will be speaking to President Xi tomorrow and will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs," Blinken informed.

Speaking at a press briefing about the scheduled meeting, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Thursday said, "This is an opportunity for President Biden to assess where President Xi stands." She added that there had been an “absence of denunciation by China of what Russia is doing,” which “flies in the face, of course, of everything China stands for, including the basic principles of the U.N. charter, including the basic principles of respect for the sovereignty of nations.”

China refutes supplying arms to Moscow

The Biden-Jinping talks were scheduled by US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi when they met in the Italian capital city of Rome on March 14. During the seven-hour-long "intense" discussions, NSA Sullivan had dissuaded Jiechi from offering arms supply to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Beijing has remained infuriated by media reports suggesting it agreed to help Moscow. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused US officials of disseminating "malicious information" with "sinister intentions." Lijian said, "Beijing's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear...China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks." In a rather metaphorical speech, he also urged all parties to maintain "restraint" and avert from adding "fuel to the fire."

(Image: AP)