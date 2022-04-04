Vladimir Putin Signs Decree Suspending Visa Facilitation Deals With 'unfriendly' Countries

Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree suspending visa facilitation agreements with "unfriendly" European Union (EU) countries in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow. As per the TASS news agency, the country's simplified visa process has been suspended with some EU countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Liechtenstein and Iceland. The document was published on the official portal of legal information. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its 40th day on Monday.

In particular, the Russian President decided to suspend certain provisions of the May 25, 2006 Agreement between Russia and the European Community on the facilitation of visa issuance to citizens of the Russian Federation and the European Union. As a result, the simplified procedure for submitting documents related to the purpose of the trip, as well as multiple one-year visas for official delegations and journalists, as well as multiple five-year visas for members of national and regional governments, parliaments, and courts, are no longer in effect. In addition, visa fee exemptions for official delegations and members of governments and parliaments, as well as visa-free entrance for holders of diplomatic passports, have been cancelled.

President Putin also instructed the Foreign Ministry to impose personal restrictions on entry into the Russian Federation for foreigners and stateless people who indulge in committing "unfriendly acts." "The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, in cooperation with the federal executive authorities accredited to make decisions on non-permission of entry into the Russian Federation, to impose personal restrictions on entry and stay into the Russian Federation for foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly acts against Russia, its citizens or legal entities," the decree stated, as per the TASS news agency.

65% of Russians in support of Putin's war against Ukraine

According to a poll conducted by Levada Center between March 24 and 30, at least 51% of Russians are "proud of Russia's war against Ukraine," while another 14% are "happy and excited." In a poll conducted in 50 Russian districts, at least 65% of Russians said that they are in support of the conflict against Ukraine. Only 5% feel ashamed of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war crisis. The poll included 1,632 people above the age of 18 years.

Image: AP