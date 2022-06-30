Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine, a top US intelligence official claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin still intends to conquer much of Ukrainian territories. Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, stated that Russia have been weakened by the war and it is now only capable of making limited territorial gains. "We perceive a disconnect between President Putin's near-term military objectives in Ukraine and his military's capacity, a kind of mismatch between his ambitions and what the military is able to accomplish," she told at the Commerce Department conference on June 29, BBC reported.

According to reports, Russia has concentrated on capturing territory in the eastern Donbass region after failing to take Kyiv -- which was its "primary goal." Recently, the Russian forces captured Severodonetsk city, however, their progress has been gradual as the Ukrainian troops have put up fierce resistance. Haines claimed that Russia's invasion will continue for a considerable amount of time and that the situation remains really bleak as of now.

US National Intelligence director states three possible outcomes of war

The director of the US National Intelligence further stated that there are three possible outcomes of the war, with Russia making small gains and no decisive victory being the most likely. Other, less plausible scenarios include a significant Russian victory or a stabilisation of the front lines with modest Ukrainian gains. Her remarks came on Wednesday, following a commitment by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders to support Ukraine for as long as required. The intergovernmental military alliance also bolstered their force presence across Europe and extended an invitation to Finland and Sweden to join the alliance.

US officials doubt Ukraine will regain lost territories from Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 127th on Thursday, June 30. Recently, top US officials stressed that they are not sure if Ukraine would be able to regain its lost territories from Russia, even with the additional military supply that the West has planned to send. However, the US officials also believe that there are chances that Ukrainian forces would be able to regain substantial portions of territory during a possible counteroffensive later this year.

Image: AP